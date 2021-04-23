‘New Story Run’
Director: Guy Loftus
Stories are what underpin our societies and our relationship to our environments. Frustrated with their impact from behind a desk, Rosie Watson and Mike Elm are running and cycling from the U.K. to Mongolia to tell the stories of people living the changes we need to make in a time of climate crisis, and to try to shape a new story of our place in the natural world.
‘Where I Belong’
Director: Chris Cresci
Chris Hill, an angler and environmental lobbyist, has long found solace in the outdoors. And yet she didn’t see people like herself out there until recently. Through Instagram and other social media platforms, she says, underrepresented voices are creating a new kind of conservation movement. “People who are of marginalized communities have just banded together and said, ‘we’re gonna do it ourselves, we’re gonna create space in the outdoors for people who look like us.’”
‘Chasing Ghosts’
Director: Eric Bendick
Deep in remote Florida swamps, a team of researchers and photographers have made a new discovery that upends what we thought we knew about the ghost orchid, one of the world’s most iconic flowers, and how it reproduces.
In their quest to identify the pollinator of the ghost orchid for the first time, this team spent three summers standing waist-deep in alligator- and snake-laden water, swatting air blackened by mosquitoes, and climbing to sometimes nausea-inducing heights. They came away with an even deeper love for Florida’s wildest wetlands—and with surprising revelations that may help to conserve both the endangered orchid and its shrinking home.
‘Understory’
Director: Colin Arisman
Elsa Sebastian is a young fisherman who grew up in a salty fishing village in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. When Elsa learns that millions of acres of her rainforest home will be stripped of protections and opened to clearcut logging, she’s driven to action; first fixing up an old sailboat, and then setting sail on a 350-mile voyage to explore the last stands of ancient forest in the Tongass. Elsa’s joined on this expedition by two friends: a biologist, Dr. Natalie Dawson, and a botanical illustrator, Mara Menahan. Together, the three women document the wild beauty of the coastal temperate rainforest and bear witness to the destructive impacts of clearcut logging.
‘From Kurils with Love’
Director: Taylor Rees
Vladimir, a scrappy but aging Russian marine mammal biologist, unexpectedly hitch hikes aboard a boat filled with adventure photographers out of a desperate need to return to his science monitoring stations. His boat, 2 weeks prior, was lost to the explosion of the Raikoke volcano. He is on a mission to help fulfill his quest to understand and protect the Kuril Islands before his age fails him, and so together the team sets out in one of the most remote and accessible volcanic island chains in the world to help Vladimir.
‘Flotsam’
Director: Kjell Redal
You’re paddling a kayak in the open ocean 6 miles off the South Florida coast when a sailfish bigger than you peels off with the fishing line at your rear. This is David Gauzens’ day to day. A Miami native, David knows glitz—but he shuns it as part of a small, gritty band of kayak fishermen who forsake flashy boats for utilitarian pieces of plastic to pursue their passion. High seas, storms, even capsizing don’t deter David from exhaustive encounters with prehistoric fish—and he learns in the process how little he needs to be content.