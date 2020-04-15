Earth Day Celebration - Part One
April 22, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Chris Davenport
“At 5Point, it is Earth Day every day. Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day Wednesday, April 22, 2020, an environmental movement that has helped change the course of stewardship, conservation, and care for this planet we call home. Join host, professional skier and Protect Our Winters (POW) activist, Chris Davenport for films that shine a light on the wild places, within and without.”
Friday Night - Part Two
April 24, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Wade Newsom
“Feel the magic. Join host Wade Newsom, writer, poet, and a favorite 5Point emcee, for stories of pure joy, gripping adventure, and sweet portraits of people who show us that adventure belongs to everyone.”
Kids at Heart - Part Three
April 26, 3 p.m.
Hosted by Juanma Cespedes
“Keep the torch lit for future generations to find inspiration and meaning in the outdoors, with an unbridled sense of possibility within themselves to seek lives of purpose and adventure. This family program is for the young and young at heart.”