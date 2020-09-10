Clergy at the Aspen Fire Protection District’s 9/11 remembrance will include the following: Aspen Jewish Center, Rabbi Mendel Mintz; St. Mary Catholic Church, Father Darrick Leier; Aspen Fire Protection District, Chaplain Roy Holloway.
Music will be provided by: Jimmy Buffett, John Oates, Christian McBride, Leon & JK, Bobby Mason, Smokin’ Joe Kelly and Dick Sundeen.
Speakers will include: Representatives of the New York City Fire Department, Aspen Mayor Torre, Patricia Blanchet Bradley, R.J. Wagner, Jill St. John, Lt. Col. Dick Merritt, Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine.