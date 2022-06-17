Amanda McCrossin led a lovely “road trip” through California wine country starting in Mendocino and ending in — wait for it — Bel Air. Nestled between mega mansions in the California hill country, Moraga produces a red blend that was served as the last wine in a flight of eight on Friday.
People were impressed with its complexity and unique story , until it was revealed that Rupert Murdoch bought the vineyard in 2013. At that point, at least one person said they wouldn’ drink anymore.
The bottle costs $160, which was noted because of the expensive land on which it grows. A wine that, according to another patron, is produced on the “price of democracy.”