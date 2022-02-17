After graduating from Boise State University, I moved to the Roaring Fork Valley to work at an environmental organization. As I was searching for a ski pass, my coworker started directing for Aspen 82 and introduced me to the awesome team here :)
As I settle into the Aspen routine of skinning up Tiehack before a 9am shift, catching a concert at Belly-Up, and eating dinner - no doubt - at an amazing restaurant, it's pretty easy to feel content here. The valley is full of amazing people that make this place home. I spend a lot of time skiing and equal time après ski. As it warms up I'll be hiking, rafting, and backpacking.
The Local Show does a great job spreading the word about local social and environmental issues. I also love being a part of a team working to tell the community about fun upcoming events. And before I head up to ski, I get a chance to see what the mountain looks like and hear where the best powder is.