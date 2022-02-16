It was May 2005 in New Orleans and the weather was already extremely hot and humid. Over the previous six months I had encountered a few setbacks in life. My girlfriend left me for a job in another city. My truck broke down. My career was a bit stagnant; I was flopping around in different jobs. Needing a change, I called a good friend and Louisiana native who was working as an editor for the Aspen Daily News. He had an opening for a reporter and hired me within a week. So I fixed the truck, loaded it up Jed Clampett style, and hit the open road for Aspen. I was given a new lease on life in a part of the country with a nicer climate and a general vibe that was much more to my liking. Hurricane Katrina would hit New Orleans just a few months after I arrived.
Too many reasons to list why I call this place home. Mainly, it feels like home because of the longtime residents and their many passions in all sorts of areas. Most valley locals love the outdoors, as do I. They can't wait for a good rock show to come to JAS Labor Day or the Belly Up. They like inexpensive pizza and a cold beer on tap. And they love to read newspapers. I may not be the typical "Aspenite" or valley resident, but most of my likes and dislikes and activities seem to align with those of most of the folks around me. Have you ever driven to the top of Independence Pass before sunset just to spend an hour staring off into the amazing vastness of the Continental Divide, returning home the same night? Being able to do that is a good enough reason to live here.
I was a news "junkie" from the time I was born. I remember being kindergarten-age and watching a little black-and-white TV in the evenings. I saw Dan Rather out in the field covering Vietnam for CBS and thought he had a cool job. I remember watching the Watergate hearings, clueless as to what was going on, and feeling a little sorry (at the time) for Richard Nixon because the world seemed to be beating him up (obviously I changed my mind later). I was reading the local paper in first or second grade; "current events" was my specialty but in school that only gets you so far. I tried my hand at writing as a kid but the skills didn't come together until college when I found the right professors. I was idealistic, a quasi-liberal growing up in the Deep South, and thought that through newspapers I could "save the world." For more than two decades I've worked as a journeyman reporter and editor at several different publications. I haven't gotten rich but I've had a lot of interesting experiences, and learned a lot, being in the news business. Maybe it's in my blood, my DNA. It's a tough job but I do it because deep down I feel that I'm supposed to be doing it.