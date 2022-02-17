I came to Aspen to attend Colorado Mountain College and have met some incredible people, including Aspen 82 host Jon Barstow. As a freelance videographer and photographer, Jon thought I would be a good fit for directing a live TV show.
I could give a lot of reasons why I call this place home, but it all comes down to the mountains.
I enjoy the live action of directing. It's fun to get up early and be a part of providing our community everything they need to know for the day, including snow conditions, events, issues and the like. We have a good crew that likes to have fun and I enjoy starting my day that way.