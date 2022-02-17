Like most Texans...we called this the Northern part of the State when I was I kid. How did I come to host for Aspen 82?!?! Help...I was coerced 15 years ago!!!
I call Aspen home because of a lot of F-Bombs: Family, Friends, Fresh Air, and Finally...Fun! I love the people, the events, the restaurants, the mountains and recently started uphilling, which many people think is more difficult than downhilling. As a snowboarder, I can tell you that skiing downhill is harder.
The reason I like being part of television? Because I have never met a stranger and I have an insatiable desire to be loved.