I moved to the Roaring Fork Valley to work for the Aspen Daily News in 2006. I started as a daily reporter, and the Daily News was my first journalism job after college. My first week I was assigned to cover the X Games, which seemed like the coolest thing ever. I've been on the Daily News payroll in some capacity—reporter, editor, columnist—ever since.
Aspen is where I grew up for a second time. I moved here at 23, and now do super adult things like being a mom, paying a mortgage and buying all my groceries on Sundays.
Journalism is a public service and what keeps our democracy functioning. We've increasingly experienced what happens in the age of misinformation, and I believe there's almost no better way to contribute to our society right now than keeping people updated with factual, credible information. And when it's not hard news, sharing stories about people with the community they live in continues to bind us in this shared, short life.