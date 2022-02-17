I came to Aspen right after college for what was meant to be a ski season and never left! I came with my boyfriend at the time, who is now my husband, we have two awesome kids ages 17 and 15, and we call Basalt home. There was a small TV station owned by a guy named Rick Kaelin, he needed someone to do reports in Spanish at specific times of the season when there was a large contingent of Spanish-speaking tourists. I was working in PR for aspen skiing company at the time and I’m fluent in Spanish, so SkiCo connected to Rick and I. A short time later Aspen skiing company bought the station, and I was hired as executive producer for a three hour morning show called Aspen Today! We had reporters in studio and on Mountain and several interviews per hour!
This place is my home because of the community that I belong to, I’ve never felt more at home anywhere in the world.
I have a home office and work as an executive assistant to a private family, for more than 10 years now. In my free time I cheer much too loudly at my kids’ basketball games, attend cross country and track meets (with cowbell in hand), dance alot, hike, skin up Tiehack, workout and go to hot yoga.
I enjoy sharing information that I think is of value to our viewers. I love being on top of Aspen Mountain early in the morning. I like being on TV.