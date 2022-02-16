I came to the Roaring Fork Valley from Minnesota 15 years ago after visiting one of my college roommates who grew up here. I came to the Daily News after hearing about an opening for a graphic designer.
This place remains my home because of all the amazing friends I've made and all the fun things to do here. I play hockey with the Mother Puckers and in the Aspen Rec League. I also like to play softball, watch sports, go hiking, camping and hang out with friends.
It's important to me to be part of the Daily News to make sure small town papers stay in existence so we can continue to bring important content and information to the local community.