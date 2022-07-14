Floridalma Elena Perez

I moved to Snowmass with my husband and kids in 1996 looking for a better place to raise our family. We became caretakers of Meanwhile Ranch in Old Snowmass. A few years later I decided to join my husband at the Aspen Daily News when a delivery position became available. I have been delivering the newspaper for about 18 years throughout The Valley.
During my time as a delivery driver, I am happy to be part of a team that serves the community in an important way. The community depends on the newspaper, to be informed and to grow their businesses. Especially through times of difficulty and uncertain moments, the people depend on the news.