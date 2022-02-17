I have been wanting to come to Aspen ever since a was a kid because I have an aunt who has been a local since the ‘70s. I have always loved mountain sports so Aspen is the ideal place for me to do what I love. I joined the Aspen 82 team when I saw on ad for a camera operator in the Aspen Daily News. It seemed like a cool job, and it is!
Even though I have only been in Aspen since the end of 2021, I have immersed myself into Aspen’s culture and have learned what it means to be a local.
When I am not working in TV I split my time serving at White House Tavern, coaching U10 Devo at Aspen Valley Ski Club, and skiing any of the four local mountains!
Being a part of the local news is important to me because of the connections that I have made through the Morning Show. The hosts, interviewees, and directors have all been key people in integrating me into the community. It’s also awesome to be one of the first people on the Ajax summit in the morning!