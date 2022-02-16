I graduated from the University of Georgia in May 2021 and drove from Athens, GA to my hometown of Fort Worth, TX and then out to Aspen in less than two weeks. With a degree in Journalism and a Certificate in Interdisciplinary Writing, I worked on the staff of literary magazines and served as a writer, then the opinion editor of the independent, student-run newspaper in Athens, "The Red And Black." Passionate about local journalism and determined to tell the stories of this community, I reached out to Aspen Daily News the first week I moved to Aspen, and here I am today.
From ski bums to established artists, the people who live here are inspired and curious, with stories to tell. And from the mountains to the moments, the creative spirit of this place is palpable- it makes me feel alive.
I believe that local news is the glue to any community, holding the leaders and organizations accountable, informing the public on what's happening and sharing the stories of the people who define and distinguish a place. Today, with information at our fingertips and mass media rapidly changing, the concept of truth is arguably more fragile than ever, making the role of a local news organization more important than ever. Not only am I passionate about telling the stories of the people and experiences that have and continue to define the Roaring Fork Valley, I'm determined to preserve transparent, tangible storytelling. And as a journalist for a local, independent newspaper-- a precious medium these days-- we, as a community, have the platform to do so. "If you don't want it printed, don't let it happen."