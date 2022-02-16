I moved to Aspen to work for the Aspen Daily News as an editor in 2018. The West is different. A lot of great books have been written about that fact.
I still prefer reading the news over any other form. I think writing remains important, whether in a news story or a work of fiction. I believe these two things are true: “No iron can pierce the human heart with as much force as a period put in just the right place” and “There comes a time in life, when you realize that everything is a dream; only those things which are written down have any possibility of being real.” That’s a great responsibility. Every writer owes a perpetual debt to readers, because they’re willing to share their most valuable asset — their time. That faith should be rewarded with clarity, concision and fluent composition.