I spent a lot of time in Aspen in the 1990's and almost moved to Carbondale in 2004. Instead, I landed in Park City and worked at the Park Record, the local newspaper. The paper was bought by Swift (Colorado Mountain News Media). When I decided to definitely move to Colorado, I knew I wanted to be in the Roaring Fork Valley. I joined the Post Independent which was part of CMNM. When I stepped away from the PI, my clients reached out to the Aspen Daily News and put us in touch. I was humbled and grateful for the introduction. I learned my values and ethics aligned with the ADN culture. I'm proud to be part of the solid team at the ADN.
I fell in love with the Roaring Fork Valley after my first visit. Aspen was my vacation spot in summer and winter for years. The natural beauty, baldys and bears, the creative culture, community, and accessibility to rivers and mountains drew me here. I remember shedding a tear when I had to leave. No more tears when I return home after traveling now, I feel lucky to finally call the RFV home.
I believe journalism is essential in our society. I'm glad I can contribute to a local news organization that serves the community on many levels.