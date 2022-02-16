I arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley four years ago when I was playing drums in a band from Baton Rouge/New Orleans called Debris. We got some gigs, mainly in Snowmass Village, and worked in restaurants too. I still play music on the side, but eventually got a real job as a local reporter.
I love this place. For one, there are no mosquitos. The Roaring Fork Valley is beautiful and always has something to do. After living my entire life in Louisiana, I wanted a change of pace and couldn't think of a place more different from the Bayou than Colorado. They're both wonderful places and I'm glad to call both home.
Too often I feel as a society we get lost in broad, national-news debates that don't necessarily impact our lives at the local level. Local news keeps people informed about things they should care about. Local news also holds power to account.