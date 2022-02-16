I was born here and and after being away for 20 years I decided to move back. I worked in advertising with the Aspen Times for 7 years and came to the Daily News because it is locally owned and operated. I love that it represents the town that I was born in and love.
The outdoors, the atmosphere and the people that call this place home. It has an international feel and such a rich history. It is more than a mountain town, it is a real mountain community that lives in the shadow of one of the best ski resorts in the world.
True local news has never been more important. With so much false information available online and in the world, it is more necessary than ever to give the community that we support accurate and real time news to hold power to account. It feels great to be a part of the glue that truly makes this wonderful town a community.