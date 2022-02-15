As a wide-eyed, bushy-tailed Ohio University grad fresh out of journalism school in September 2008, I saw Lehman Brothers implode and knew just enough to know that riding out the pending recession as a ski bum would be a good idea. I decided to move to Aspen "For a season (or so I thought).”
Obviously, I stayed beyond that one season because of the other people who call this place home -- both those who came before me and those who will no doubt continue to shape the Roaring Fork Valley long after I'm gone. The "Aspen Idea" is alive and well. I've never lived anywhere else where the locals are so engaged and committed to fiercely defending their sense of community.
There are few better ways to serve and be part of a community than through a news organization. Being entrusted to steward stories and document a town's history is among the highest honors I can imagine, and one I don't take lightly. Now more than ever, I think it's critical that we talk to people and really hear their perspectives as we navigate this life together.