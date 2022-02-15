I was born and raised in Carbondale, and after being away for my late teens and early twenties for school, I decided that this valley is where my heart lies. The opportunity to come work for the Aspen Daily News was just what I needed!
My family has deep roots in this valley. My mother and uncle also grew up in Carbondale, and my mom founded the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program in honor of her deceased brother in 2000. My dad came here from California about 30 years ago and has worked for the city of Aspen for about 10 years now. My mom used to drive horse carriages in Aspen before I was born. Given all of that legacy, I can't imagine settling down anywhere else.
Local news has a big impact on our everyday lives as a community, and in small towns like Aspen, that impact is visible. I do what I do because I want to help create positive change in my community, and I love that I am able to give back to my hometown and home valley in this way.