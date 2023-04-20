Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, I always craved an adventurous life that could be spent in the mountains. This desire led me to Gunnison, CO, where I attended Western Colorado University, earning a B.A. in Communication Arts and a B.F.A. in Studio Photography. During my time in school, I realized how much I valued the intricate art of storytelling. Whether it was through my writing, photography or graphic design, I knew that being in an industry where I could use these skills to help tell powerful stories was extremely important to me.e
When a good friend approached me with an opening for a graphic designer at Aspen Daily News, I immediately jumped on the opportunity. Having lived just over the hills in the picturesque Crested Butte for 5 years prior, I was excited to live in a new place, even if it was another funky little ski town. When I am not laying out pages for our daily paper, you can find me rock climbing, roller skating, skiing or boogying at the disco — all of which I do alongside my rescue dog, Opa.