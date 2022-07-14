Rafael Perez

I came to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1996, when I received a ranch manager job offer located Snowmass. I took my family and we went for a weekend to see the area to make a decision. We instantly fell in love with The Valley, the difference was night and day compared to the city life in LA. I knew this would be the place to raise my family, this would be our home. Soon after I took a part time job working for Aspen Daily News as a delivery driver. I truly enjoyed working for aspen Daily. Over the 24 years working I have gone from a part time job delivery driver to becoming the circulation manager.
After all these years working for Aspen Daily News, I have realized the importance of being part of a news organization, the importance of providing a valuable service to keep the people informed! I know first hand how important it is to get the papers out daily and how many people and local businesses depend on the Daily News. I am proud to be a part of Aspen Daily News!