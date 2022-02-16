While in college, I saw a job opening for Plum TV in Aspen, CO. It paid minimum wage and came with a place to live and a ski pass.I thought skiing was a good way to spend a winter before I moved on with my life. I was given the internship and was then offered a job. I spent that summer working and suddenly it's 16 years later.
I haven't been able to leave Aspen because there is nowhere else close to being as special of a place. The beauty, culture, events and outdoor activities are obvious. It's why so many people spend their year working hard to vacation here. But for those of us who live here, it's the community that is the clincher. No mountain town on earth has what our community has: the people. Some are eccentric and some are weird and some are rich and some are ski bums and we all care deeply about our community.
There is nothing more important right now that trusted, local news. Journalism on the local level has direct impacts on the community it serves. It is the Fourth Estate. While small-town papers are being gobbled up by large media groups and hedge funds, I'm proud to be a locally owned and operated media organization. There has never been a more important time to be good at delivering the news and this team is up to the challenge.