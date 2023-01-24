5Point Film has partnered with Beyul Retreat to offer an experiential weekend of film, adventure and inspiration with professional skier and activist Connor Ryan.
The first-time event is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Beyul property, located up Frying Pan Road in Meredith, Colorado. The two-night package includes dining and sleeping accommodations, plus a special screening of Ryan’s 2022 film, “Spirit of the Peaks,” a fireside Q&A with Ryan and additional outdoor activities led by the Colorado filmmaker.
5Point Executive Director Luis Yllanes said this is a different type of event than from what the Carbondale-based organization has ever done before. And it’s among a handful of “firsts” in the last year for 5Point, continued Yllanes — who took on his executive director role at the start of 2022 and has since been working to maintain more of a year-round presence for the film-centric nonprofit, from putting on a summer film series and a designated fall fundraising event to cultivating a bilingual film program in Rifle. He said these efforts aim to extend the organization’s reputation and programming beyond its signature flagship film festival that takes place each spring.
“During the festival, there's so much happening, and we bring in a lot of guests or subjects from the films that are here so that people have the opportunity to see them up on stage and talk to them after the festival,” Yllanes said. “And I think from here, we said, ‘OK, how can we make this a really unique opportunity — where folks can engage on a deeper level with one of our guests?’”
It was this thought process which led Yllanes and his 5Point team to eventually land on the idea for this weekend’s film event with Ryan at Beyul. The executive director explained how it’s an opportunity for people to engage organically with a special guest, like Ryan, and in a setting that is both intimate as well as aligned with the storytelling in “Spirit of the Peaks.”
“His film — you know, an award-winning film at 5Point — really had an impact and talks a lot about, I think, the values that we look to embody in our valley and through 5Point,” Yllanes said. “Everything from environmental to Indigenous rights is covered in the film.”
Showcased at the 2022 5Point Film Festival, “Spirit of the Peaks” follows Ryan’s personal journey in balancing athletic passion and cultural obligation.
Ryan was born and raised on the Arapaho, Cheyenne and Ute homelands at the foot of the Colorado Rocky Mountains; he is a proud member of the Hunkpapa Lakota tribe and grew to become a passionate skier.
Yet for Ryan, skiing in Ute territory has always raised questions about being in reciprocity with the land and its people. And the traditional ecological knowledge of Lakota culture helps him to understand the value of the sacred land and frozen water — on which he and many others ski — in deeper and more tangible ways.
Ryan shares these messages and more as the main subject and co-director, alongside Tim Kressin, of “Spirit of the Peaks.”
“Connor’s been in other films before as a pro skier, but this was one that really hit close to home and I think, for them, was really a passion project to wrap what stories they wanted to tell,” Yllanes said.
In addition to the film screening and fireside discussion part of this weekend’s event, Ryan will also be leading an outdoor hike around the Beyul area and surrounding property, Yllanes said, and there will be plenty of opportunities to engage with him in a natural setting throughout the retreat.
Yllanes went on to mention that partnering with Beyul has been a notion in the works for quite some time, as the retreat’s co-founder and head of programming, Reuben Sadowsky, has long been involved in the 5Point Film festivals.
“We've been thinking about how we could partner with them in an intentional way that works to really highlight the work they're doing up there,” he said, “and then connect with our audience in a different fashion outside of the festival.”
From the overall experience at Beyul to Ryan’s film and its messaging, Yllanes said he views this weekend’s event as an opportunity for people to both enjoy getting away while also reawakening to some of those larger issues — surrounding cultural awareness and climate change — which are being faced locally as well as globally.
“Seeing the work that Connor is doing as an activist is hopefully something that will just strengthen folks’ conviction to continue to push and work on that,” Yllanes said. “If we continue to act locally, I think we'll have a big impact. And so I hope that's one thing that people will take away, and then of course that they’ll be entertained as well.”
For more information on this weekend’s event or to register, visit beyulretreat.com. Registration to attend the weekend film screening is still open through the Beyul website, and 5Point is offering a 20% discount off of regular retreat lodging prices. Interested attendees can enter the discount code — 5POINTFAM (case sensitive) — upon registration.