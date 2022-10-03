5Point Adventure Film Festival this week launched its 2023 Dream Project, inviting high school students from the Roaring Fork Valley to apply. Those who are accepted into the scholarship program will receive funding to develop what the organization deems a community-impact project.
“This year, seven ambitious students from the Roaring Fork Valley (Aspen to Parachute) will receive a $2,000 scholarship to push and explore their personal boundaries while living their own best adventures,” a 5Point press release explains.
In total, the Dream Project has awarded more than $90,000 to 65 students since its launch. Past projects include an Ecuadorian orphanage solar panel installation, an LGBTQIA+ prom dance, a “save Thompson Divide” photo project, a peace garden at Basalt High School and a skateboarding project for the Navajo Nation.
The scholarship application is now open — 5pointfilm.org/about-5point/dream-project/ — with an Oct. 31 deadline. Students whose projects are selected as award recipients will receive notification on Nov. 7.
“While they may still be working on their projects, these individuals will be a part of the 16th Annual 5Point Film Festival in Carbondale, which takes place April 20-23, 2023,” the release continues.
Luis Yllanes, 5Point executive director, expressed his enthusiasm for the scholarship program.
“Since launching, the Dream Project has enabled 65 local high school students to fulfill a dream and have a significant impact on a community, whether local or global. This educational and engagement opportunity has been so powerful for Dream Project participants over the years, and 5Point is so excited to support this learning experience,” Yllanes said in a statement.