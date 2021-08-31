5Point Film Executive Director Regna Jones and her team are remaining optimistic regardless of the organization’s announcing Monday that the flagship festival in October — already having been postponed from its usual springtime date due to the pandemic — will again be postponed, until April 2022.
“Obviously, we’ve been weighing all the pros and cons very seriously,” she said, noting that the flagship 5Point Adventure Film Festival in particular necessarily brings in traveling filmmakers, featured guests and out-of-town audiences.
The announcement came on the same day the European Union removed the United States from its safe travel list, backing restrictions. More locally, a large, elite corporate event scheduled for the St. Regis Aspen — with a guest list of more than 150 of some of the world’s highest-net-worth individuals — also was canceled.
Still, Jones emphasized there’s more reason for celebration than disappointment when taking stock of the organization in its current state and all that it’s accomplished through COVID-19’s uncertainties.
“When I go through the report-card laundry list, we’ve done an incredible job at showing up for our mission and purpose and really leaning in to our nonprofit community offerings with education and support for filmmakers and projects. I’m really proud of that,” she said.
“Honestly, I kind of feel lucky in the sense that 5Point has such a strong mission and guiding principles, when you look at those 5 points — purpose, respect, commitment, humility and balance — and how we define them, it really helps guide decisions like these, for sure.”
Audiences still had plenty of opportunity to experience 5Point, albeit virtually. In April last year, rather than the in-person Carbondale event, the organization launched “5Point Unlocked,” which enjoyed about 20,000 viewers over the course of its three days. Then, in October, there was the four-day “Together Under One Night Sky.” The “On the Road,” too, was an online offering, and then in April 2021 was a quickly sold-out Earth Day Pop-Up drive-in event, also shown online.
Beyond the festivals, the organization also shifted its educational capacities to utilize online platforms — a model that’s proven successful enough that Jones said 5Point may keep those toolkits in a post-pandemic world.
“It’s easier to send a student reel and for teachers to be able to use that digitally in the classrooms, so that was a really great, fresh thing we added to our education toolbox. Being able to interview people online on platforms like Facebook or Instagram Live has been pretty fun, and we’ll probably continue that sort of thing,” she said. “I think that … the main learning is you just have to continue to adapt and lean into your mission and purpose and see what you can do to make the world a better place, because that’s what we’re all trying to do within this framework.”
As for the festival experience itself, though, Jones stressed there’s no replacing the in-person model.
“Certainly people’s viewing, appetite and habits have shifted, so offering things online is both an opportunity and a challenge to get through the noise, so to speak, of everything that’s online now.
“While the sort of online option has been nice and people have more flexibility with that, the point of a festival is to expose audiences to new work and new storytelling and be part of that present conversation,” she continued. “Film is so democratizing, but to be together and see it in person with an audience, there’s nothing that can compete with that. Our hope and goal is getting us back to being in person for a festival and continue to offer other programming and different things online now that we’ve learned how accessible that is for other people.”
The other aspect of operating during a pandemic that Jones hopes will stick around? More meaningful collaboration.
With every nonprofit — and certainly every arts nonprofit — experiencing similarly new and similar sets of challenges brought on by COVID-19, Jones said there was an even stronger sense of community and diminished sense of competition, a dynamic she thinks ultimately helps everyone, including audiences.
“I saw a lot of internal support among nonprofits working together and film festivals working together, I think that was probably a positive outcome. Not that those relationships weren’t already in play, but I think being kind of together in the same boat, there's just a lot more empathy and willingness to share creative ideas and information,” she said.
In the immediate term, Jones and her colleagues are focusing on the bigger picture. And on April.
“5Point is more than an annual festival; it’s a year-round nonprofit arts organization that is championing storytelling and the outdoors and uplifting people in positive ways,” she said. “And we’ll do it full-tilt in April!”