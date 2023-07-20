It was well into the night at the Red Onion’s final open mic night in March 2020, when two cousin musicians and a drummer who had never played the drums before got up in front of a drunk Aspen crowd and performed.
This was the beginning of 8th St. Bus Stop, the local band that just sold out their first show headlining Belly Up this past Saturday.
The now five-piece jam band — who describe their sound as “passive aggressive, psychedelic folk-rock” — is on the up. And though they’ve opened for other artists at Belly Up a few times in the last year, the eclectic music crew, known as 8th St. Bus Stop, have hit their stride this summer. It was palpable in their performance on Saturday.
“I feel like each band member has grown a lot individually in different ways, and also the band itself has come together on the ground in a huge way,” said 8th St. founding member Cole Jackson, who is the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Jackson had just moved to Aspen back in March 2020 and was living with his older cousin, Brendan Noakes, the band’s other founding member, in a spot near the 8th St. Bus Stop at the edge of town.
A recent college grad at the time, Jackson had studied creative writing at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, with a focus in poetry — which, to him, became an avenue for writing lyrics. Jackson grew up in Massachusetts and picked up the guitar early on as a hobby, often riffing with his older cousin, Noakes, at family gatherings over the years, and he really started honing in on his instrumental skills during his time in Texas.
Noakes — who originally hails from Sydney, Australia, and “was quite musical growing up,” he said — had spent a number of years living in New York City before making his move to Aspen. Noakes said that while he and Jackson would “jam together” here and there at their spot on 8th St., at that time, music was only just a hobby for them..
But on that open mic night, which turned out to be one of the Red Onion’s last hurrahs, Noakes and Jackson discovered a new groove playing together for a public crowd. That night, they also met their third original band mate, Charlie Myers — who became a drummer out of the spontaneous performance and has since left the valley.
“It was kind of the first public setting, and you know, I had to get whiskey shots into Cole because he was all nervous, and I'm like, ‘dude, all the greats have played here, like let’s get up there,’” Noakes said. “And we met Charlie that night as well; he bought a drum set two days later and showed up at our house, and then COVID really hit that week … but as a trio, we started playing outside.”
The trio, who at first called themselves the Pigeon Posse and went through several different band names before landing on 8th St. Bus Stop, started busking and playing outdoors in parks and on sidewalks during the early pandemic days — Noakes on the keys, Jackson on guitar and vocals and Myers honing in on his drumming skills.
It wouldn’t be long before they recruited bassist Gastón Havandjian and rhythm guitarist Tomy Piola from another local band, called Sister Cities, to join them as 8th St. members.
They went from playing house parties and guerrilla jams in parks and other public places around town — like in front of Clark’s Market, the former Pie Shop and coffee shops — to booking regular weekly gigs outside at the Highlands Alehouse in the summer months.
It was during one of their guerilla jam sessions in Koch Park when Santino Crisci happened to pass by and asked if he could jump up on the drums. When Myers left town, Crisci replaced him as the band’s drummer, becoming the latest member of 8th St. Bus Stop.
Crisci, Piola and Havandjian are all from Argentina, and with Jackson’s country-western background and Noakes’ Aussie style and entertainment persona, the five-piece music group brings a number of different influences to the table, which has come to distinguish their sound.
“Whenever people ask what kind of music we play, I have a really hard time answering that,” Jackson said, with a laugh. “Everyone has their strong style that they're into, whether it be cumbia, psychedelic folk-rock, western or whatever it is, like we all have very different styles, so it’s trying to find a middle ground that'll sound good with the band cohesively.”
Jackson said that before 8th St., the type of music he was writing leaned more toward country-western, folk-alternative kind of stuff. Since being in the band and performing live, he’s had to broaden his songwriting scope and include some more upbeat tunes that “get the people going, get the people dancing,” he said.
Plus, Jackson noted, having the Argentinian influence and his cousin’s funky performance style — Noakes can be seen performing barefoot most of the time, belting into his megaphone speaker and even, in the case of Saturday’s Belly Up show, crowd surfing — he’s had to step out of his comfort zone in both the writing and performing of his music.
“I had never been in a band, this is my one and only band I've been in, so I was pretty shy going into this, you know, I had stage fright,” Jackson said. “And then after just going in front of a crowd so many times, I feel a lot more comfortable with that, and that shows itself in my songs, like I'm able to write songs without thinking about performing them.”
8th St. has released a couple songs on Spotify — one, titled “Airplane Jam,” which they recorded in a single take — and they have several tunes streaming on Bandcamp that were recorded live from their first Belly Up show as an opening act last winter.
The group is now looking to record more of their tracks and have plans in the works to lock in some recording sessions later this summer at Mad Dog Ranch and Studios.
8th St. also finally found a set rehearsal space this summer, though they’ve made do without one for the past few years — getting creative with their late-night laundry room jams or their acoustic practice sessions held on a sailboat out at Ruedi Reservoir.
“It's really important that as the band builds momentum, and we’re doing shows and getting bigger, to have that sacred space to foster or breathe new life into new concepts and new songs,” Noakes said.
Now with a set space to rehearse (and one that’s on land), the 8th St. boys have had more quality rehearsal time together this summer and they’ve got a lot of new music in the works. Noakes said new songs have just been “coming out of the woodworks left and right this summer.”
Jackson added that it feels like the band is much more established in town and instead of chasing gigs like in the early 8th St. days, they’re now picking and choosing what they can and want to play.
“I mean at one point, we just felt like, we have to do as many gigs as we can, and we were playing multiple gigs a week, which didn't leave a lot of time for practicing and coming up with new music and owning the songs,” Jackson said. “And this summer, we've really been able to focus on that and get better as a band while having these cooler, fewer in-between gigs.”
In addition to their headliner performance at Belly Up last weekend, 8th St. is booked for some other bigger showcases throughout the summer, including a festival at the end of August.
And even in their momentous stage, they’re a crew who likes to keep things fun and spontaneous — like hitching an old flatbed trailer to their van, cranking up a generator and performing a full-blown live set atop the moving stage in Aspen’s Fourth of July parade this year.
“It’s like, we had a small-flowing creek worth of momentum back in the beginning, whereas now it's a lot larger — the river is rushing, you know, which is good,” Noakes said.
Huddled together in the Belly Up green room last Saturday, just before they were to head out and take the stage, the local boys of 8th St. Bus Stop — three Argentinians, an Aussie and American — linked arm in arm and bowed their heads. Noakes said softly to his fellow bandmates: “We have been ready for this, thank you to everyone who is involved in our journey.”