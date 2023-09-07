As the leaves reveal their true color identities and the cool autumn air hugs low to the ground, The Arts Campus at Willits is gearing up for a vibrant September lineup of music, literature, comedy, social awareness and a birthday celebration.
On Friday at 8 p.m., TACAW’s month starts on a high note with a musical extravaganza featuring three acts: Ellie Barber, now professionally known as Ollella, and Natalie Spears will perform solo. Also, there will be a much-anticipated reunion of Ollella and Spears as the duo Pearl & Wood.
TACAW Programming Director Kendall Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the fusion of new solo endeavors and cherished musical memories combined in a three-act format, with solo performances by Spears, then Ollella, concluding with a Pearl & Wood playing a set of old and new songs.
The combination of old and new music reflects the circular nature of life and creativity, where energy flows in an ever-evolving cycle. “There are these concentric rings that weave in and out of each other. That's so true of small communities — we touch each other's lives in these different ways. And, I like that cyclical nature of it," Spears said.
Spears, a Carbondale-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will open the performance with a new solo set featuring songs from her recently recorded debut solo album, “The Hymn of Wild Things.” She recently started an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to pay for the album’s release and distribution. The financial goal is $23,000.
“Being a solo artist is not a solitary endeavor but a collective effort. I described my latest musical venture as a CSA — community supported album,” she said. The campaign concludes on Oct. 4.
The music promises to be a rich tapestry of genres and influences, breaking the boundaries of conventional categorization. Spears acknowledged the role of her producer, Jayme Stone, in this musical evolution. Stone's blend of traditional and contemporary electronic elements has allowed Spears to create a captivating soundscape in her latest album.
The Friday performance will mark a significant moment for Ollella after venturing into solo projects, involving live looping. For many in the community, this will be the first opportunity to witness Ollella's creative journey since she released her debut solo record, “Back Back Back,” earlier this year.
But the evening's highlight promises to be a heartfelt reunion of Pearl & Wood. Spears speaks fondly of her shared experiences with Barber (Ollella), saying, "The music is so much better, just because we've both grown in our own ways. And so we have this deep, fun relationship that I don't think will ever end — we'll always sort of be weaving in and out of each other's lives."
Spears referred to their journey as “learning how to adult together” —- from forming a band to figuring out how to run a business to reuniting.
Much more is in store at TACAW this month. On Sept. 21, in collaboration with Aspen Words, author and editor Adrienne Brodeur will discuss her novel, “Little Monsters,” released in late June. She is the bestselling author of the 2019 memoir, “Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover and Me” and executive director of Aspen Words.
Music enthusiasts are in for a diverse treat on Sept. 22 when BLKBOK, pronounced Black Book, a Detroit-raised neo-classical piano prodigy turned independent artist, takes the stage. With awards from state and national piano competitions and experiences touring with renowned musicians like Rihanna, BLKBOK promises an exceptional night of piano music.
Smith elaborated on BLKBOK’s musical journey, which started at age 8.
"Now he's doing his own compositions, so it's going be a great night of piano music. We've had some great piano players here, like Grammy Award-winning, New Orleans-based Jon Cleary, and the July jazz performance by Sullivan Fortner and his trio," Smith said.
For those seeking laughter, Tennessee native and comedian Billy Wayne Davis, known for his Southern sensibility and drawl, will perform Sept. 23. The Los Angeles resident is noted for h is light-hearted and whimsical comedy but also addresses more thought-provoking and socially relevant issues through his take on the regional quirks of the South.
TACAW continues its commitment to essential conversations in partnership with nonprofit MANAUS’ Equity Action Project. A Sept. 27 panel discussion will center on honoring and celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Smith emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "We're going to be focusing on building a disability-inclusive workforce. It'll be a great night for business owners and people wanting to enter the workforce."
As TACAW celebrates its second birthday, it's pulling out all the stops for a grand bash on Sept. 29. The event features two bands to keep partygoers dancing into the night. Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes will deliver an evening of funk and rock, with Denver-based Dragondeer opening the celebration. Smith expressed excitement for this energetic evening, given that members of the two bands are friends.
"It's going be a raucous evening of danceable music for sure," he said.
Closing out the September programming at TACAW, the Tony Furtado Trio featuring Matt Flinner on Sept. 30 promises a night of banjo, slide guitar and singer-songwriter delights.
For ticket information and details, visit tacaw.org.