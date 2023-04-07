Jem Moore had always dreamed of flying. And now, the Carbondale-based filmmaker is sharing the story of how his dream became a reality.
Moore’s new documentary, titled “A Dream of Flying,” tells the story of the place where he first took flight — a hang gliding and paragliding training center located in the small community of Rising Fawn, Georgia, known as Lookout Mountain Flight Park.
Following the film’s world premiere in January at the Lookout Wild Film Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee — where it won Best South-East Documentary — Moore now looks to share “A Dream of Flying” with his home community.
On Saturday, he’ll present the documentary at Crystal Theatre in Carbondale. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and marks the film’s Colorado premiere.
“Really, to me, the joy of making the film is getting to watch it with people I love in my community,” Moore said. “As a filmmaker, there's just no better feeling than being in the audience with a bunch of people who are enjoying your film, so I was like, ‘I want to make that happen.’”
Formerly a professional musician, Moore said he’s been making films for the past 15 years. He explained how the narrative behind “A Dream of Flying” spurred from a trip he took to Lookout Mountain Flight Park with his family about a year-and-a-half ago.
Recognized today as a famed institution and community for flyers around the world, Lookout Mountain Flight Park is a family-owned-and-operated, free flight resort that offers everything from a top-tier flight school and training courses, to tandem flights applicable for all levels.
“The neat thing about Lookout Mountain is it's sort of unique in the world,” Moore said. “It's a place that has been established as a free flight destination for almost 50 years now, and anybody who flies, either paragliders or hang gliders, has at least heard of Lookout Mountain, if not visited it — it's kind of this iconic place.”
Having spent a significant number of years as a frequent hang glider, with Lookout Mountain as his homebase, Moore revisited the flight park in Georgia and brought along his wife and daughters to experience the special place and the dream of flying for themselves.
Aside from wanting to show his family what the act of hang gliding entailed, Moore said he made the trip initially intending to create a short profile documentary on the park’s founding owner, Matthew Taber.
After spending four days of filming and flying once again among his Lookout Mountain community, however, Moore discovered he had a much bigger story to tell — one that struck a personal chord with the filmmaker.
“I was so happy to be back there and looked at all my footage when I got home, and I was like, ‘You know, I think there's a bigger story,’” Moore said. “So that's when we decided to try and go all out and do a feature doc about the park and the guy who owns it and weave in my story as well, since that seemed to be the common thread for the whole thing.”
Once he’d figured out the scope of the story he wanted to tell, Moore enlisted his former partners from an aerial cinematography business, which he’d helped run for a few years while living on the Front Range, and a few other filmmakers to go with him to Lookout Mountain last May and finish capturing what he’d started.
Moore rallied a total crew of six members. Among them, he noted, was his daughter, Adelaide, who was 12 years old at the time and is credited in the film for her camera and tech work.
Moore said that during their trip last May, he and his team worked 14-hour days for seven straight days, filming launches and landings at different sites throughout the Lookout Mountain valley and interviewing more than 36 people at the flight park.
The filmmaker emphasized how capturing the diversity among the people who are part of the Lookout Mountain flying community was one of the most important things he wanted to get across in his storytelling.
“It really does provide a bond for people from really diverse walks of life,” Moore said. “There's people from everywhere there, every walk of life — you know, electricians, teachers, doctors, lawyers, scientists, pilots — it's kind of stunning how far a reach of people, who sort of live flying, can be.
“So for me, I wanted to tell the story of just regular people who love to fly,” Moore continued, “and the fact that it is just regular people — it's not something special that you have to be to do this — that all sorts of people do it, and that the community of people who do it is so supportive and welcoming.”
Moore got to see this community aspect of Lookout Mountain developing firsthand back when he started going to the flight park years ago. He said back then, the park was still in its early days and wasn’t so much of a tourist destination.
“It was really for flyers,” he said, “for people who love to fly.”
Moore remembers having wanted to fly ever since he was a little kid. He explained how his eyesight went bad and he had to wear glasses at a time when people couldn’t fly professionally and wear glasses, Moore said, noting how that’s changed in present-day industry standards.
It wouldn’t be until he was in his late 20s when Moore, still in the midst of his music career, was performing at the annual Georgia Renaissance Fair and came across an advertisement for the hang gliding and paragliding center in Rising Fawn, which is located about 20 minutes outside of Chattanooga.
“I was thrilled to find the place and just, I couldn't wait to fly,” Moore said. “And the way they start off is on kind of a gentle slope, so that when you first start training, you're not very high off the ground — you know, you kind of run down the hill and if you're lucky and do it right, you float in the air for just a few minutes — and that first day flying, it was just magic.”
Moore describes his experience in the film. He reiterated the moment: carrying the heavy aluminum and dacron glider, strapped into a helmet and a harness — “you don't feel very graceful,” he said, and it's really loud and you're running hard.
“But then everything goes silent, just kind of goes ‘whoosh,’ and you're floating through the air,” Moore said. “It’s amazing.”
Following his first flight, the next 20 years of Moore’s life would revolve around hang gliding, he said. He recalled driving his camper to different hang gliding sites across the country and flying whenever he could between playing full-time music gigs.
Throughout his flight-chasing days, Lookout Mountain remained Moore’s home-base community, the place where his own dream of flying came true.
The Colorado premiere of “A Dream of Flying” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crystal Theatre in Carbondale. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online via this link.