The Hotel Jerome will host a live music doubleheader on Friday, featuring two different yet interconnected music groups eager to share their inspirational songs, sounds and story with an Aspen audience.
Kicking off the evening from 6-7:30 p.m. is the electric R&B band, Anna Moss and the Nightshades, performing in The Wheeler Room. The live music continues down in Bad Harriet from 8:30-10 p.m. with the acoustic jazz-folk duo Handmade Moments. Each show is $50 per ticket and includes two complimentary drinks.
Led by partners and musicians Anna Moss and Joel Ludford, the Handmade Moments has been making music and touring together for years. The couple currently lives in New Orleans and just recently completed a nationwide tour with musician Jack Johnson. With shows booked through the end of this year, Handmade Moments is looking to release a new album, “End the Wars,” in December.
Moss spearheaded Anna Moss and the Nightshades a little over a year ago when she had a collection of songs written and formed the quartet — which includes her husband, Ludford, on bass — to help record the tracks. With bars and venues still shut down amid the pandemic, Anna Moss and the Nightshades took rehearsals to the streets of New Orleans. The band even filmed their “Slow Down Kamikaze” NPR Tiny Desk submission on the Crescent City’s lively streets, and the video went viral.
A contrast from the Nightshades’ groovy, bedroom-pop, Handmade Moments’ songs — which Moss and Ludford co-write together — are typically political and pertain to topics such as anti-war sentiments and environmental issues, Ludford said.
“Our music talks about things that weigh heavily on our minds,” Ludford said. “And we balance that out in a live show with a lot of humor and high energy — we take up a lot of space for just two people.”
Ludford went on to explain that between the two of them, the musicians will play seven or more instruments on stage, reveling in everything from the tuba, bass clarinet, saxophone, mandolin, guitar and stand-up bass. There’s also beatboxing and lots of improvisation incorporated into the spirited shows put on by Handmade Moments.
Moss and Ludford’s chemistry is evident — their music authentic; their story resilient.
Both born and raised in Arkansas, Ludford in Little Rock and Moss in the small town of Eureka Springs, the two musicians knew of one another before ever meeting face-to-face. And rather than a typical introductory greeting, when Moss and Ludford first encountered each other in the doorway of a college house party, they sparked a spontaneous live music performance.
“Joel walks through the front door playing the guitar, and I instantly start singing,” Moss said. “It was like fate; it was a really cool moment.”
Moss found her singing voice when she was only 3 years old, locking herself in the bathroom as a toddler and “singing the same song over and over again,” she said. The young vocalist picked up the saxophone and guitar at 11 and began writing songs as a teenager. Moss moved away from her rural hometown to attend college at the University of Central Arkansas, leaving her older crew of jazz band members at the time behind.
As a college freshman, Moss said she was looking for musicians to play with and heard word of Ludford, the high school kid who walked around town, guitar always in hand, strumming tunes.
Ludford — who described his wife as a “prodigy” — said he and Moss played in several bands together following their eclectic introduction, including the rock group Don’t Stop Please and the original iteration of Handmade Moments, until the Arkansas-bred pair wanted to take their music beyond state borders.
“That’s when we put more creative energy into Handmade Moments and wrote songs we could play as a duo,” Ludford said. “We started traveling the country and picked up gigs wherever we could, walking into bars the day of, paying rent a couple months at a time or camping — we mostly lived out of a vehicle for five years.”
Gaining traction with their critically acclaimed 2015 album “Eye in the Skye,” Ludford and Moss yearned to return to their road-dog, nomadic lifestyle. They built a biodiesel bus in which the musicians lived and performed out of for nearly a year — pulling up to various outdoor spots across the country and playing for public audiences on the roof of the bus, Ludford said.
The talented couples’ busking ventures came to a screeching halt when they were caught in a tragic car accident that resulted in severe injuries and destruction of their beloved vehicle-home. Following recovery, Handmade Moments re-emerged with strength. They released their third full-length LP “Paw Paw Tree” in 2018 and returned to the “traditional style of touring,” Ludford said.
Handmade Moments has stopped in Aspen a handful of times throughout the years. Their last Aspen show was in March 2020, when they were supposed to perform at the Aspen Art Museum. The onset of COVID-19 shifted their plans to playing a set on KDNK-FM in Carbondale, Moss said.
As longtime friends of Hotel Jerome General Manager Patrick Davila, the pair now returns to Aspen, bringing both of their groups to the Jerome’s intimate venues for Friday’s special doubleheader.
“Never before has this happened, bringing both Handmade Moments and Anna Moss and the Nightshades to perform back-to-back in the same venue,” Moss said. “They’re both such different music and such different vibes — I’m excited to share it with people.”
Tickets are still available for both performances on Friday night and can be purchased through the Hotel Jerome website or exploretock.com.