For artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the world was their canvas. The duo transformed landmarks across the globe into large-scale, environmental installations — from wrapping the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris in 450,000 square feet of golden sandstone fabric to installing 7,503 orange-paneled gates throughout Central Park in New York City.
In transcending artistic boundaries, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s monumental works have been known to reinvent the public’s perception of a surrounding environment. And the ephemeral nature of these projects is much acclaimed.
Now, Hexton Gallery is presenting a behind-the-scenes look into the life, love and works of Christo and Jeanne-Claude with the retrospective exhibition, “Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Ephemeral Nature.”
The show opened Aug. 1 and will run through Sept. 15, featuring never-before-seen preparatory drawings and collages highlighting the artists’ most well-known environmental installations from the past 50 years. The gallery also presents a handful of wrapped objects from Christo and his wife’s personal collection.
Both were born on June 13, 1935, as Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in Gabrovo, Bulgaria, and Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon in Casablanca, Morocco. The two creatives found each other in Paris in their 20s and were inseparable as life and artistic partners until Jeanne-Claude passed away in 2009. Christo died in 2020.
Throughout the latter half of the 20th century and early 2000s, with Christo as the visionary and Jeanne-Claude as the driving force, their magnificent projects propelled them into the public eye. Despite any opposition, complications and the various bumps in the road the two faced along the way, Christo and Jeanne-Claude never took “no” for an answer, said Hexton Gallery Director Agustina Mistretta.
“A ‘no’ was never a ‘no’ for them — a ‘no’ was like, let me find another way,” Mistretta said. “And that for me is a huge lesson, and it’s very inspiring to see that’s how they lived their lives. They lived for the projects.”
Mistretta said one of the special things about the exhibition at Hexton is that it reveals the early visions, engineering and planning — both conceptually and financially — behind these artists’ groundbreaking installations. She referenced the preparatory drawings on view, in particular.
“One of the things I love most about these drawings is that you can get access to seeing how their creative process worked, how their brains worked,” Mistretta said.
She continued to explain that one reason these drawings came into existence was because they needed a visual representation of their intended design in order to get permits for the project. Another reason had to do with funding, Mistretta said, explaining that Christo and Jeanne-Claude would not accept grants nor any other financial aid. They strove to fund each installation themselves and would utilize the proceeds from selling Christo’s preparatory studies, such as the drawings featured in Hexton.
“Most of the works in this exhibition have never seen the light of day; they’re from their personal collection,” Mistretta said. “Normally, the pieces an artist keeps for themselves are the ones that represent the project in the best way — the ones that they’re most dear to.”
According to Mistretta, Christo and Jeanne-Claude eventually wanted these works to be seen and experienced and to go to public collections. Hexton Gallery was granted access to the artists’ private collection by way of Scott Hodes — Christo’s longtime legal adviser, as well as a personal friend to Hexton founder and owner Bob Chase.
“This is a rare window that we have here, of showing [the works] in this context,” Mistretta said. “You normally don’t get access to this type of work for private collections, and through selling them, we’re also supporting the work of the foundation — which is ultimately geared toward completing the last project, ‘The Mastaba.’”
“The Mastaba” project was conceived in 1977 and is to be installed in the next three to five years in the Liwa desert, approximately 100 miles south of the city of Abu Dhabi. Made from 410,000 multicolored steel barrels, “The Mastaba” will be the largest contemporary structure in volume in the world. It marks Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s only permanent, large-scale public artwork, as well as their final project. Christo’s nephew is involved with carrying out the endeavor.
Mistretta said that bringing the “Ephemeral Nature” exhibition to Aspen has been years in the making, and the timing of the show coincides with the 50th anniversary of Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s “Valley Curtain” project — which was executed near Rifle in August 1972. The massive orange curtain, a swath of 200,200 square feet of woven nylon fabric, was suspended at Rifle Gap, spanning a width of 1,250 feet.
The project took 28 months to complete, leading up to its installation, and remained in place for a total of 28 hours before having to come down due to strong winds.
“Valley Curtain” may have been short-lived. Yet, like pretty much all of Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s monumental installations, its legacy continues. The project’s imprint on the area is still felt by many Coloradans, including people who live in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“The ‘Valley Curtain’ had an amazing impact in the community, it’s woven into the history of this town,” Mistretta said. “There are a lot of people who remember the project, who actually experienced the project. … It’s cool to see how many people Christo and Jeanne-Claude affected.”
In light of the artists’ impact and out of a desire to incorporate a voice of the community, Hexton Gallery is looking to gather testimonies from people who experienced the “Valley Curtain” or encountered the renowned artist duo in some way during their Aspen visits. These memories can either be in written form or spoken as a voice recording and sent to the gallery’s email at aspen@hextongallery.com.
Mistretta said she wants to include the community testimonies in a future project involving Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s works.
Throughout the duration of the “Ephemeral Nature” exhibition, Hexton Gallery plans to host a couple community events. Hodes will be in town for a talk at the gallery on Aug. 18. There also will be a screening of the documentary “On the Way to Over the River,” a film exploring Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s never-completed “Over the River” project — which was set to be miles of silvery fabric panels suspended over a stretch of the Arkansas River in south-central Colorado. After 20 years of legal battles and other controversies, the installation did not happen.
The date for the film screening is to be determined and both events will be free and open to the public. “Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Ephemeral Nature” is on view through mid-September at Hexton Gallery.