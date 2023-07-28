mariachi 5
A student is locked onto the music charts during a performance at the Benedict Music Tent following a three-day mariachi workshop for middle and high school students.
Students performed alongside Denver-based professional ensemble Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra.
Wednesday at the Benedict Music Tent on the campus of the Aspen Music Festival and School, musicians from Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra perform alongside dancers from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklorico program during the celebration of Latino culture.
