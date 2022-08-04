Arts and culture enthusiasts can feast on photography, readings, film and numerous demonstrations by artists of all types today— all in one place and free of charge.
A new event, the “Midsummer Cultural Celebration,” will be held at the Red Brick Center for the Arts from 4 to 7 p.m. Today’s event is a showcase for the resident artists and nonprofits that call the Red Brick Center their home.
“We want people to see what we’re doing in this gem in the heart of town,” said Alison Viola, arts programming coordinator at the center and an organizer of the Midsummer Cultural Celebration. “There are so many things happening.”
The artists and performers will be in hallways and rooms in the building and in the front lawn, with different activities scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening. Intermingled will be food, beer and wine stations and a bar set up by sponsor Lift Vodka.
“Guests are invited to interact with the artists, join in art making, and experience the vibrant arts and cultural scene in Aspen,” says a poster for the event.
Inside the Red Brick Center there will be an area designated for “open mic” presentations by various artists and demonstrations in studio rooms.
In the open mic area, Aspen Words will have regular readings starting at 4:15 p.m., Jessie Chaney will have a book signing and Aspen Film will be showing loops. Longtime Aspen graphic designer, photographer and outdoor adventurer Art Burrows will give a photo presentation at 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Demos in various studios will be held starting at 4 p.m. by artists Michael Bonds, Nancy Kullgren, Caitlin Dunn, Liz Heller and Molly Peacock. Other events will include a printmaking station and a watercolor postcard creation station.
Outside, the Josefine Mendez Jazz Trio will perform on the west patio from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Theatre Aspen will present a Bright Stars Production song at 5:30 p.m. Artist Ajax Axe and a network of artists, activists, designers and thinkers in the Earth Force Climate Command also will perform.
Aspen Public Radio will host a listening party during the event while Aspen Historical Society will host “reminiscing and roaming.”
“This is a first-time event,” said Sarah Roy, executive director of the Red Brick Center for the Arts. The center partnered with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to present the event, she noted.
The goal is to build the event into an annual showcase that appeals to local residents and visitors.
“We are definitely going to build off this,” Roy said.