Last year, 5Point Film embarked on a new journey — not in film festival hosting but in organizing a fall fundraiser.
Now, after the successful inaugural event, the Carbondale nonprofit decided to make it an annual gig.
On Sept. 30 from 5-9 p.m., the “5Point In the Field” fundraiser will be held at a picturesque Missouri Heights ranch nestled amid the panoramic beauty of the Elk Mountain Range, with a view of its crown jewel, the majestic Mount Sopris.
Luis Yllanes, 5Point Film executive director, said the decision came after last year’s successful foray.
“We're a small team, and while we generate some revenue from [the Filmfest], it’s an expensive undertaking. We saw this opportunity to have a standalone fundraising event for the organization, and we want to continue every year,” he said.
In the world of adventure film festivals, which includes heavy hitters like Mountainfilm in Telluride, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in California and the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Alberta, Canada, 5Point has, since its beginnings in 2007, built a solid industry-wide reputation for careful film curating that prioritizes the power of storytelling.
“What we see at the festival and when we look at documentary filmmaking, especially in the outdoor and adventure realm, is a narrative that rings true to what's going on. It may be someone overcoming adversity because they’ve had their leg amputated or someone dealing with mental health issues. Seeing those narratives on screen is a good way to realize how important it is to tell those stories. Empowering the next generation of documentary filmmakers is at the core of what we do. We couldn't bring those stories to our community without them,” Yllanes said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will ensure 5Point Film’s continued efforts to support those filmmakers.
In December 2021, Yllanes took the helm of the organization renowned for its annual flagship adventure film festival each April. 5Point Film focuses on the best of outdoor storytelling and exploration through film. 5Point also takes its show on the road to Colorado cities throughout the year, bringing those inspiring films to more moviegoers.
“We see it as a way to reinvest in that and support creatives whose stories we champion. People don't go into [documentary filmmaking] for the money, but because they feel it's a powerful medium to tell stories,” Yllanes said.
He passionately believes in “nurturing the next generation of storytellers and adventurers” with youth-focused educational initiatives like the 5Point Dream Project that encourages Roaring Fork Valley students to apply for scholarships “to develop projects that they believe will make a difference in the lives of others as well as their own,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
“This year alone, the organization has disbursed over $50,000 in film grants and $12,000 in student scholarships,” Yllanes shared. Since the Dream Project’s inception in 2010, 5Point has awarded $104,000 in scholarships to 74 local high school students.
Under Yllanes’ leadership, 5Point launched a new 5Point Adventure Filmmakers Pitch Event award at the 2022 Filmfest. The juried pitch event awards $15,000 in funding to fund a filmmaker’s projection toward its completion. Money to support the award comes from 5Point and festival sponsor Stio, the Jackson Hole-headquartered outdoor apparel and equipment company.
Yllanes emphasized the importance of countering today’s information-overloaded society — especially in a world filled with social media enticements — with programming focusing on the triumphs of the human spirit.
“You are bombarded with messages that may not resonate, or are looking to sell you something, or wanting to give you completely false information. I think it's important when you find organizations and places where you can find truth and inspiration to be a powerful combination,” Yllanes explained.
“In the Field” attendees will enjoy a fine dining spread from local chef Matt Kennedy and his Foraged and Farmed Catering, specializing in wild-foraged and locally sourced produce and meats. Specialty beverages will be provided by TINCUP Whiskey, New Belgium Brewing, Luna Bay Booch, and Guayaki Yerba, with music provided by the Engstrom Brothers.
The live auction will feature adventure-focused prizes donated by EcoFlight, Aspen Skiing Company, The Gant Aspen, Field 2 Fork Kitchen, Lance Michael Salon, Marble Distilling Co., Aspen Paragliding, Elk Mountain Expeditions, Aspen Art Museum, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Contour Body Aesthetics, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and Avalanche Ranch.
Auction prize packages are “for experiences that people can bet on,” Yllanes said. Among the auction-item highlights is an opportunity to go backcountry skiing with Aspenite Christy Mahon, a legendary figure in the skiing community and the first woman to ski from the summit of all of Colorado's 14ers.
The use of the ranch, which Yllanes said was “donated through the generosity of a dedicated board member,” promises to be the perfect setting for the fundraiser. There will be a sunset viewing followed by an evening of warmth and camaraderie around a communal bonfire.
“We’ll have dinner, drinks and live music, and then we’ll cap off the evening with a bonfire. It’s an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful fall day and support 5Point Film,” Yllanes said, “all while celebrating the community we live in.”
Tickets are $150 per person and $1,000 for a table that seats eight. The dress code is “Colorado casual.” Visit 5pointfilm.org for more information.