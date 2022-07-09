When actress Cassondra James closes out the first act of Theatre Aspen’s “Gypsy: A Musical Fable” with her performance of “Everything’s Coming up Roses,” the audience’s excitement is palpable.
Playing the lead role in “Gypsy” as Mama Rose, James’ execution of the song — one of the most famed songs in the musical theater realm — energizes the intimate Hurst Theatre tent as she lights it up with her striking vocals and manic expressions.
The room’s consistent reaction to this moment during each performance is from the perspective of Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein. Because once a show opens, Bernstein said, producers often watch the audiences rather than the stage.
“My favorite moments about the show so far have been watching people of various ages react to moments in the show, either by laughing or crying or being surprised,” Bernstein said. “That’s always the best, when you can feel an audience connecting to what’s happening on stage.”
Since Theatre Aspen opened its mainstage production of “Gypsy” last week, Bernstein can recount many of these moments in which the audience is connected to the story on stage. He described the classic American musical as “timeless” — one that’s worth reconnecting with these days because “it has something for all of us to plug into,” the producing director said.
Loosely based on the memoir of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, “Gypsy” originally opened as a Broadway musical in 1959 with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Spanning the 1920s-50s, the show follows Mama Rose, referred to just as Rose, as she raises her two daughters, June and Louise, with a desperate desire for them to succeed in showbiz. Coined as “the ultimate stage mother,” Rose travels across the United States with her girls, pushing them to perform — from young acts in the Vaudeville circuit to an accidental entry into the raunchy burlesque scene.
In unearthing “Gypsy” today, Bernstein said it’s ultimately a story about family — in particular, the relationship between a mother and daughter. But also between daughter and father, with a layered dynamic between Rose and her Pop (played by Keith Lee Grant). The relationship between siblings, too, is very present in Theatre Aspen’s iteration; and even lovers — seen with Rose and the character of Herbie, led by Harry Bouvy.
“I think that family is timeless, relationships are timeless and although classic entertainment is not — it continues to evolve — the relationships transcend that,” Bernstein said. “And ‘Gypsy’ certainly connects with its audiences in a different way than when it first came out, but no less strongly.”
Bernstein mentioned how Theatre Aspen’s multicultural casting decisions for this version of “Gypsy” also add to the universality of the story. The show’s three leading roles are played by women of color — James as Rose, Shea Gomez as Louise and Kayla Goins as June.
The producing director explained how he’s already seen the show evolve and the actors — a mixed lineup of Broadway stars, local kids and all kinds of talent — have gained confidence in their roles. Bernstein emphasized how there’s a large group of youths with a lot of stage time in this particular production. These aspiring young performers are treated like professional actors, he said; they rose to the occasion.
“Theater people say that no two performances are ever alike; every performance is different because every audience is different,” Bernstein said. “It’s very much a two-way relationship and actors feed off audience reaction, response and presence in the room.”
Other poignant moments Bernstein noted of the production thus far include the choreographic number “All I Need is the Girl,” featuring Louise and Tulsa (played by Michael Rios); and “If Momma Was Married” — which presents a unified moment between Louise and June, despite the two sisters’ opposition throughout the story.
And like James’ stellar performance of “Everything’s Coming up Roses” to close out act one, she stirs a similar emotional response in the finale of the second act with “Rose’s Turn” — a scene Bernstein described as possibly one of the most dramatic moments in musical theater.
In this final scene, Mama Rose comes to realize the sacrifices she made for her daughters to be stars and the unattainable losses along the way: June running off to elope; Herbie leaving after seeing Rose push Louise into a burlesque role; and Louise’s ultimate transformation into the striptease star, Gypsy Rose Lee.
Though two performances are never the same, James’ final performance of this unleashed breakdown and high-caliber song stirs emotion from the audience at every single show.
Theatre Aspen’s “Gypsy” will run through July 23 with performances held at Hurst Theatre almost every evening at select times. The schedule and tickets are available at theatreaspen.org.