Intimate but powerful — it’s the way in which musician MinTze Wu presents her storytelling.
An accomplished violinist and leader in the Roaring Fork Valley arts scene, Wu has curated several groundbreaking music productions near and far. And being the new incoming executive director of VOICES, she looks to channel her artistic visions and passions deep into the roots of the Roaring Fork Valley community.
Since moving from Taiwan to Carbondale in 2018, Wu has become a vessel of the valley’s arts offerings. Her recent involvements include concertmaster of the Aspen Choral Society, curator of Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series and showcase musician for a performance series at True Nature Healing Arts, among others. Wu was also an ensemble artist in VOICES’ Women’s Voices Theater Project, “Wetlands,” this past spring.
Prior to her ventures in the valley, Wu founded the Sounds of Lyons Music Festival and BenFeng Music Productions, where she continues to serve as artistic director for numerous multi-media productions, the latest being a revolutionary performance of Benjamin Britten’s opera, “The Turn of the Screw” — which Wu is bringing to Taiwan in November.
The experienced musician said she’s fortunate to have the set of tools, experiences and expertise to “speak and play like an artist.” Coming to the Roaring Fork Valley, which she described as a welcoming place for an artist, Wu expressed her ability to connect with many artists of her same caliber and across disciplines.
“I feel like I’m in a very unique position, where I am an immigrant to the country and I am a newcomer to the valley,” Wu said. “And with VOICES, I feel like I’m stepping into something that’s already quite solid and very clear.”
Wu — who will officially step into the executive director role on Nov. 1 — is taking on the leadership position at a pivotal time in the organization’s growth trajectory.
Founded by Renee Prince and Barbara Reese in 2016, VOICES aims to amplify often-silenced voices in the valley through producing community-based arts projects across performing platforms and in local schools. Having reached its five-year mark, the arts nonprofit has established a legacy of impactful programs, including the Youth Voices Project, Women’s Voices Project, Voices of Latin America and a newer Queer Voices Theater Project.
“The focus of VOICES is really exploring the layers within ourselves and within our community,” Wu said. “And it’s that process of using theater, music, visual arts or any storytelling technique to harvest and craft and then make it into an artistic experience for the individual and also for the ensemble.”
Wu praised Prince and Reese for carrying out their vision of connecting the community through art in action. With strong programming pillars in place, five years was a defining moment for VOICES, Wu said. She now sees lots of room to grow.
Some of Wu’s goals as the new executive director include strengthening the organization’s board in terms of numbers and diversity, as well as growing VOICES’ full-time staff positions. She said another important thing to her is ensuring the organization’s artistic integrity and financial viability.
“I’m excited to further that artistic expression and to be able to take that to the voices we want to discover,” Wu said. “And we want to continue to find voices that need to be heard — not just the loud ones, not just the ones we know have been finding the platforms.”
The next major VOICES program, launching under Wu’s leadership, is an intergenerational project that aims to connect the voices of senior and youth community members through relationship building, storytelling workshops and a final spring performance that will showcase the group’s artistic journey, Wu explained.
While still building out the 12-week program — which is to commence February through April — Wu said VOICES plans to collaborate with the Carbondale Age Friendly Community Initiative, as well as the Stepping Stones organization and local schools, to involve the elder and youth communities in VOICES’ newest storytelling project.
“I think the bulk of the work in VOICES is storytelling,” Wu said. “And storytelling is really how we communicate with our next generation, it’s how we preserve our culture and it is something that can be done in so many forms.”
Wu compares the type of storytelling instigated by VOICES to that of her personal music presentations, describing both as being “small but mighty, intimate but powerful.”
“It’s not big bells and whistles,” Wu said. “But we really get to experience a journey that’s very revealing and very meaningful with each group that we put our attention to.”
For her next upcoming music endeavor in the valley, Wu is putting her attention to the culture, music and dance of South America, specifically Argentine tango.
As the final Garden Music Series event of the summer — which will take place on the evenings of Sept. 15 and 16 at Carbondale’s historic Thompson House — Wu has curated a celebratory music and dance performance called “Let’s Tango!”
In bringing this production to life, Wu said she was inspired by the beloved Heather Morrow — who was a world-class tango dancer and instructor in Aspen for more than two decades before she passed away last year. Morrow’s legacy thrives in the valley today, as there’s a group of dedicated dancers keeping the tango tradition alive, Wu said.
She’s incorporated these tango dancers, alongside modern and classical ballet performers, into “Let’s Tango!” Featuring a total of five dancer pairs, Wu explained how each set of partners will bring “their own spin” to the live music ensemble — which is composed of five band members, including Wu on the violin.
“We’re just going to unleash — unleash it all,” Wu said. “It’s a whole spectrum of different sounds and moods, different color palettes and different dance.”