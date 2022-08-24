As the sun sets on Amy Kimberly’s tenure at the helm of Carbondale Arts, a new one rises on Jamie Abbott’s next professional chapter as she gets ready to fill the executive director’s role on Oct. 1.
Carbondale Arts announced Abbott as its new leader on Tuesday. The position will be a new one to Abbott, but she’s certainly no stranger to the Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit scene — her 25-year history in the region’s nonprofit sector includes 15 years at Aspen Words, “where she worked every position from operations assistant to programs manager to director,” a Carbondale Arts news release says.
Most recently, Abbott served as development director at Colorado Mountain College.
“I have spent my career working to support my community — in creative, environmental and educational fields — always with an eye toward innovation, problem-solving and impact,” Abbott said in a statement. “There’s nothing I believe in more than the importance of community, and the rolean organization like Carbondale Arts can have in a community.”
She’ll have the opportunity to work directly with her soon-to-be predecessor: Kimberly will officially leave her post at the start of 2023, so the two will have a few months of overlap together at the helm.
Far from retirement in the traditional sense, Kimberly defines her transition as “rewirement.” She’ll be as embedded in the Carbondale community as ever, with plans to continue directing the “Green is the New Black” annual fashion show, volunteering for Mountain Fair and staying engaged with the Carbondale Creative District, the creation of which was one of Kimberly’s key accomplishments during her leadership at Carbondale Arts.
Kimberly said she’s excited about the choice of Abbott to direct the organization she’s called her professional home for 18 years.
“[Abbott is] kind and graceful, with wonderful experience working with artistsand raising money. That’s a winning combination for this organization,” Kimberly said.
Abbott is eager to work alongside Kimberly before becoming the sole director.
“I’m obviously stepping into gigantic shoes,” she said, “and am looking forward to spending the next couple of months learning from Amy and the Carbondale Arts staff and board. I’mhopeful that my experience in the valley, in the arts and in the nonprofit realm can be of serviceto the community, and continue the wonderful tradition of Carbondale Arts.”
There was no shortage of candidates vying for the position, Leah Swan, Carbondale Arts board co-chair, acknowledged.
“We were very honored and lucky to have many qualified candidates apply for this role, but Jamie stood out from the very beginning — her poise and respect toward the position and our organization were noticeable,” Swan said. “There is so much good that has been built at Carbondale Arts, and the next leaderneeds to be able to navigate all of it. Jamie exhibits that.”
The community is invited to celebrate the transition on Sept. 10 at Craft Coffee House. Kimberly’s “rewirement” party — the “Wham Blam, Thank You Ma’am'' gala and fashion popup — is open to the public.