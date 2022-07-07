Artist Alexander McQueen Duncan returns to town, presenting his exhibition “Seeing The Light” at two venues: the Hines Room at the Aspen Institute’s Meadows campus and the Christ Episcopal Church of Aspen.
The show opened to the public Wednesday in both spaces and is on view through July 24. In addition to the opening reception with Duncan held at the Hines Room on Wednesday afternoon, there will be another this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. The artist will be in attendance at the Christ Episcopal Church for an event featuring special art and music soirées. The church will host additional receptions on the 14th and 21st of July.
Duncan expressed his appreciation to be exhibiting “Seeing The Light” in these two Aspen venues, as well as his ability to be in town for the opening of the show. He also opened the show at the Museum of Biblical Art in Dallas in 2019.
“‘Seeing The Light’ was always intended to be a traveling exhibition in the hope that it could reach as many people as possible,” Duncan wrote via email. “It is also an exhibition in progress, in the sense that I will be developing new works as part of an ongoing artistic journey.”
“Seeing The Light” is a series of mixed media paintings depicting different places of worship around the world. From portrayals of large establishments like La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, to capturing the tiny timber Budir Church in Iceland, Duncan defines and distills the essence of these places both figuratively and abstractly.
Through marks, tones and colors, Duncan cultivates certain sensory vibrations to the sight of each image on the canvas — an outcome that naturally entered his artistic process within this body of work, which the artist attributes to him visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
“There is no question in my mind that my visits to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre had a revelatory effect on me,” Duncan remarked. “It offered me the principal theme for ‘Seeing The Light’ and directed me towards a pathway which clearly grew out of that initial experience, also giving me the momentum to express my feelings through painting.”
While his initial concept for the exhibition was embedded in visually recording examples of important religious architecture within their own environments, Duncan said the work took on far more “experiential and sensorial engagement,” which largely grew out of a “physical perception of atmosphere,” he added.
Atmosphere has been a central concept among Duncan’s paintings throughout his lengthy career.
Born in 1973, Duncan grew up in the rural county of Oxfordshire, England. As the son of a painter and sculptor, Duncan said he was raised surrounded by “art studio practice.”
Early on, he became fascinated by the mid-to-late twentieth century American artists — in particular, Duncan mentioned the works of Robert Rauschenberg, Joan Mitchell and Helen Frankenthaler.
Spending time in various art museums and galleries, Duncan also found himself enthralled with being in these spaces of artistic exploration while experimenting his own practice.
“My appreciation of the visual arts generally began with the wealth of museums and contemporary art galleries,” Duncan wrote. “[I spent] much of my time drawing from direct observation in the museums and experimenting with different media including print making.”
Duncan attended college at Saint Martin’s School of Art in London, now referred to as Central Saint Martins, and his work at the time focused on landscape, figure painting and portraiture. He later became a tutor in painting and drawing at the Heatherley School of Fine Art in Chelsea — which is known to be one of the oldest independent art colleges in London.
In 2007, Duncan was awarded the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) Scholarship, where he studied and worked in the heart of Rome and its surrounding rural landscape. This scholarship experience, as well as his extensive travel across Italy, enabled the artist to develop a body of work titled “Transience and Permanence” — which was later exhibited as a major solo show in Milan, opened by the Assessor of Culture.
Like his Italy experience and journey with “Seeing The Light,” travel has enabled Duncan to explore and paint “a range of distinctive qualities of place,” as stated on the artist’s website, and especially regions of diverse and extreme atmospheres.
Listed among these atmospheres is Aspen, as Duncan has a long history in the Aspen community both on a personal and artistic level.
He wrote in his email that he’s been visiting the Roaring Fork Valley for nearly 20 years as a guest of his dear friends Barbara and Gerald Hines — both of whom are “deeply rooted in the Aspen community for over 50 years.”
“Gerry was a dedicated skier, cyclist and climber and by accompanying him on occasions I was able to experience the remarkable terrain of Aspen,” Duncan continued. “These experiences inspired a number of large scale landscape paintings including the panoramic views from the Aspen Mountain gondola and Red Mountain, as well as the Roaring Fork and Hunter rivers.”
These works depicting Aspen landscapes were exhibited in a joint show with Barbara Hines, who is also a reputable artist, at the Aspen Institute in 2014. Duncan has since had three solo shows at different galleries in town.
The artist now continues his relationship to Aspen in exhibiting “Seeing The Light” — from his connection to the venues in which the body of works are being displayed, to the influence of Aspen’s atmosphere on his life and artistry.
“My hope is that through this exhibition, my paintings may resonate with the Aspen community,” Duncan wrote. “In attempting to recreate something of the aura and mystery of these remarkable places of worship, it is my hope that the work may engage and inspire others.”