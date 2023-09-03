Roaring Fork Valley resident Betty Hoops — a veteran of Colorado music festivals, hoops instructor and harmonica player — dances to Brothers Osborne on Saturday afternoon at the 2023 JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Town Park.
Brothers Osborne — a country duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and John Osborne (lead guitar, background vocals) — perform in the Saturday afternoon middle slot for the 2023 JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Town Park.
Another year, another high-quality musical experience in Snowmass Town Park.
This year’s 2023 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, a three-day festival in Snowmass Town Park, kicked off on Friday with Grace Potter at 6 p.m. and The Lumineers at 8 p.m. Judging from the many photographs for this issue — supplied by Aspen Daily News staff photographer Jason Charme — audience spirits were high and the musicians gave their all.
Saturday featured three acts: James Bay, Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion. It was informally billed as the fest’s “country day,” but Englishman James Bay, a multifaceted rocker, had a few things to say (and sing) about that.
For those wanting more, more, more, JAS Labor Day Experience concludes today with veteran rocker Billy Idol (and his rebel yell) starting at 5 p.m. He’s sandwiched between Jade Jackson at 3 p.m. and The Foo Fighters at 7:30 p.m.
All shows are at Snowmass Town Park. For information or to check on ticket availability, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.
The following scenes are from the fest’s first two days. Enjoy.