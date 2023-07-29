The 52nd annual Mountain Fair in Carbondale got off to a hot start on Friday afternoon — literally — with temperatures in the low 90s at Sopris Park.
But a little warm air was not going to keep local and visiting folks away from the promise of a great three-day weekend of music, food and fun, as was evidenced by the big turnout for the 4 p.m. opening blessing and drum circle.
The percussionists were followed by The Confluents, a Roaring Fork Valley-based funk sextet, and then New York’s Moon Hooch, which took the stage at 7:45 p.m. after temps fell slightly … into the upper 80s.
While heat and dryness remain in the forecast through Sunday, at least there’s no big threat of severe weather to stop the live music or keep myriad other events from getting started.
Saturday will see four groups perform, ranging from the country sounds of Dustin Elliott and the Broken Radio to Bright Light Social Hour’s indie psychedelic punk. On Sunday, Ty Morris and H.O.W. kick things off with gospel, hip-hop, neo-soul and jazz fusion. The five-artist day and the overall event conclude with the closing act, Shinyribs, a group with influences in Texas blues, New Orleans funk, Memphis soul and others.
A few reminders, from the folks at Carbondale Arts: “No dogs or glass in the park. No bicycles within the park, designated bike parking is available. Do not bring alcohol in or take alcohol out please. No smoking of any kind.”
For more information and a schedule of events, visit carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.