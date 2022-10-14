The Aspen Music Festival and School’s after-school programming started up last week and will continue to roll out this fall for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Through its AfterWorks programming, the AMFS partners with area schools to pursue a distinct set of music curricula at the end of the school day — and in some cases, during the school day. Falling under the AfterWorks umbrella are four focused programs, including Beginning Strings, the AMFS Chamber Music Lab, Lead Guitar and two divisions of the Maroon Bel Canto Choir.
One of the most extensive and established music education experiences in the Roaring Fork Valley, AMFS’ AfterWorks programs are designed to complement the music instruction that students of all grades are already receiving in schools, explained Katie Hone Wiltgen, dean of education and community at AMFS.
“I think we’re lucky in this valley to have great music programming happening in a lot of schools,” Hone Wiltgen said. “We work closely with local music teachers, and our goal is to provide the programming that is not available during the school day or not in music classes.”
As an example, Hone Wiltgen brought up how there is no formal orchestra program in any of the area schools and AMFS is able to fill that hole with its Beginning Strings program, which has been running for almost a decade as an AMFS after-school offering.
Hone Wiltgen described a similar scenario when it comes to choir, as many local schools do not have a consistent choir program, and the AMFS’ Maroon Bel Canto Choirs program helps to not only fill that void, but also brings upper-elementary and middle-school students from all over the valley to rehearse and perform together in an ensemble. Hone Wiltgen said prior to the pandemic, MBCC had around 200 participating students, and this year marks its in-person return.
“In a valley like ours — not being in a metro area and without a huge student-base population — the likelihood of any small school being able to run a ton of arts programming is slim to none,” Hone Wiltgen said. “Arts organizations like AMFS are able to fill holes and provide programming that wouldn’t be possible within typical school-day schedules and funding capabilities.”
She went on to make a point that, while there may not be everyday, in-school music education requirements or offerings within the valley’s school systems, music is a big piece to this community and local students are able to have a sustained music education starting in their youth and progressing onward.
“It’s not like there’s just a three-week music class and everyone checks off the box,” Hone Wiltgen said. “Kids have sustained music experiences throughout their whole elementary education period. That’s not the case everywhere.”
Having been a former teacher in the Roaring Fork School District and with two kids attending Basalt middle and high school, Hone Wiltgen expressed similar opinions as other educators in the community when it comes to the valley being an outlier to the nationwide arts education cuts.
“I’m constantly reading articles about how arts education is gone,” she said. “I think the valley is an outlier to this, in large part because our parents make it clear that these arts programs are priorities and we have great administrators in schools who recognize the value of the arts for our students.”
Early music education offered through AMFS’ AfterWorks starts with Beginning Strings, which is open to elementary school students in grades 2-5 who wish to study violin, viola or cello in a supportive and engaging musical environment.
This year’s program kicked off last week, with after-school class sessions held at six different schools throughout the valley, spanning from Aspen to Sopris Elementary. Beginning Strings will now continue through May for the 2022-2023 school year. Curriculum includes consecutive weekly group classes at the designated schools, as well as private or smaller-group lessons — all of which lead up to the two live performance opportunities at Harris Concert Hall in the spring.
Hone Wiltgen explained how it is typical of many students in the valley to engage in the Beginning Strings program for multiple years, developing their musical skills through string education and performance, instructed by AMFS-hired teachers and staff. In doing so, students will eventually progress to master classes, ensemble playing and beginning work in chamber music.
The Chamber Music Lab program, which is an AfterWorks program designed for older and more advanced string players, typically consists of student musicians in middle school and up, Hone Wiltgen said. The program includes private coaching lessons, small group ensemble work and student responsibilities. Participation in Chamber Music Lab is by invitation only and requires a high level of commitment.
Last but not least of the AMFS AfterWorks is Lead Guitar. The classical guitar curriculum program is run by an Arizona-based nonprofit and through AMFS has sparked in the valley as an after-school program offering. The Lead Guitar programs began last week and are seen as most successful when starting in middle school and advancing onward.
Though a couple of AfterWorks programs have grown to branch off into in-school sessions — including an advanced Lead Guitar opportunity for bilingual Roaring Fork High School students — the AMFS’ music education offerings are primarily structured as after-school programs for intended reasons, Hone Wiltgen said.
“A large percentage of parents in our valley work multiple jobs and picking up their child at 3:30 in the afternoon isn’t possible for a lot of our families,” Hone Wiltgen said. “After-school programs give parents two things — high-quality music education for their children and high-quality after-school child care set for the year.”
Hone Wiltgen continued to explain that by extending a student’s school day, even by another 90 minutes, via AfterWorks music programming, parents can continue their workday. She emphasized that the majority, if not all, of these AMFS AfterWorks classes are intentionally set to take place at the schools themselves to avoid any transportation issues — to, again, make things easier for working parents.
The four AfterWorks programs differ in tuition cost for the school year. However, all of them allocate some sort of tuition scholarship opportunity, as well as instrument financial aid possibility, Hone Wiltgen said, in order to remove barriers to anyone’s participation.
