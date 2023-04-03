“Speak for the trees… for the trees have no tongues,” the Dr. Seuss quote from “The Lorax” holds a sentiment that’s at the heart of composer Jeffrey Nytch’s “For the Trees” performance.
A multimedia show centered around a new string quartet, “For the Trees” features live music, visual imagery and sound design to tell the story of an 1,000-year-old Douglas fir tree that’s located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and named “Big Lonely Doug.”
Nytch — an award-winning composer and educator who currently serves as director of the Entrepreneurship Center For Music at the University of Colorado-Boulder — created “For the Trees” and now looks to bring his musical storytelling to schools and communities across the state of Colorado. The Roaring Fork Valley is among them.
On Wednesday, Nytch will present his “For the Trees” performance first at Glenwood Springs High School, followed by a second show at the Basalt Regional Library — which will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to everyone.
The Aspen Music Festival and School was behind coordinating the two “For the Trees” shows in the valley. The 5:30 p.m. program at the library is being presented as an AMFS Community Event. AMFS has partnered with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the Farm Collaborative, the Roaring Fork Conservancy and the Basalt Regional Library to put on the program.
Heather Kendrick, Dean of Education and Community programming at the AMFS, said she first heard about Nytch’s “For the Trees” work this past fall during one of her frequent visits to the CU-Boulder College of Music — a program with which the AMFS has a long-running partnership, she noted.
Kendrick said that at the time of her visit, Nytch had just received funding from the Bixler Family Foundation and the Yamaha Corporation of America to do a “For the Trees” statewide tour across schools in Colorado, and she and the composer got to talking about how they could include the Roaring Fork Valley as part of the tour.
Once the ball was rolling, Kendrick reached out to local music educators and environmental organizations in the valley to gauge interest around the program, and she was met with an eager response from the community.
“I would say that we're always looking to do something innovative and creative,” Kendrick said. “And something that stuck out — not only the possibility for cross-collaboration across these wonderful organizations — but also that our summer theme for 2023 is ‘Adoration of the Earth,’ and so when we heard about this, we thought, what a perfect tie in to what this whole summer is going to be about at the AMFS.”
Nytch’s “For the Trees” was performed by the Tesla Quartet last April at National Sawdust in New York — a venue Kendrick described as being forward thinking and cutting edge when it comes to classical music programming these days.
For this Colorado tour, which started today and runs through Friday, Nytch has commissioned the Ivalas Quartet to perform the live music portion of his show. The Ivalas Quartet are AMFS alums and are currently the string quartet-in-residence at The Juilliard School in New York.
Coupled with the central music component in “For the Trees” are elements of lighting and sound, visual imagery and projections on a backdrop screen and spoken-word segments that Nytch, the composer, will narrate, Kendrick said.
She explained how this program differs from other AMFS community events in that it’s more of an “immersive media experience,” she said, on top of it being a live music performance. Presented in this way, the storytelling around “Big Lonely Doug” intends to generate questions, make connections and engage the audience, Kendrick said.
Following the performance on Wednesday evening, there will be a post-discussion, led by Nytch, about deforestation around the world and its contribution to climate change and the environment.
“We'll be able to have a conversation afterwards about: What does this bring up in terms of the places that we live? What's happening in our environment — what we're concerned about, what we feel grateful to be part of being in this place and what we can do to get involved,” Kendrick said. “I think it'll be a great way to bring the valley together and a way to engage musically and artistically with issues that we're continuing to talk about, especially in the place in which we live.”
The Ivalas Quartet will have a voice in the post-discussion, Kendrick said, in speaking to what it’s like to perform a multimedia, thought-provoking piece as such. Representatives from the partner organizations will take part in the talk, too, and audience engagement will be encouraged.
“Our goal is really to provide and be a catalyst for the conversation,” Kendrick said, “and have that catalyst come from the music and come from this presentation, so that the audience is able to engage in that discussion and then walk away with their own questions or wonderings or ideas of how we act as change agents in our community and beyond.”
The “For the Trees'' performance will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Basalt Regional Library. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.