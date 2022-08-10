Aspen Music Festival and School will bring its first all-Spanish-language opera to the Basalt Regional Library on Thursday. The “Viva el Canto” recital is free and open to the public, and starts at 5:15 p.m.
Presented by the AMFS Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTSprogram, also known as AOTVA, the event is part of AMFS’ summer season lineup and will feature five of this year’s festival participants performing a repertoire of songs sung entirely in Spanish.
The ensemble includes singers Linda Collazo, Cesar Andres Parreño and José Luis Maldonado; pianist Manuel Arellano; and Jesdelson Vasquez on the trumpet. Each artist either identifies as Latino or is of Hispanic descent, said Tyler Reece, company manager for the AOTVA program.
Reece explained how the program will feature a diverse, interesting selection of Spanish-language songs stemming from different Hispanic regions and cultures across the globe. In preparing for the recital, each of the participating artists brought their own repertoires to the table, he said, presenting songs that they perform back in their home cities.
“We pulled songs from everyone and compiled them together to put into this program,” Reece said. “This is definitely a different recital from what we’ve usually done.”
While Spanish-language opera has existed for a long time — tracing back to its development in Spain in the mid-17th century — it hadn’t made its way into the mainstream repertoire until now. Reece commented on how in the more recent years, there’s been a push to expand opera’s reach and incorporate other languages aside from the staple Italian, French, English and German repertoire into opera productions.
“I would love to see classical music branch out from the traditional repertoire in general,” Reece said. “But bringing Spanish into the fold of what we do at the Aspen Music Festival is certainly something I’m hoping for.”
He said that while he believes AMFS has occasionally incorporated Spanish music and song into its programming, the organization has never before put on an all Spanish-language recital of this sort. Thursday’s opera event marks a first, and certainly not a last. It sets up for AOTVA’s 2023 opera production of “Bel Canto” by Peruvian composer Jimmy López, which is to be performed at the Benedict Music Tent next summer.
Reece credits AOTVA’s artistic directors, Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers, for their push to include more of the valley’s population in AMFS offerings. He mentioned how Fleming spearheaded the idea for “Viva el Canto” midway through the current summer season. Reece and the five artists “put it together on the fly,” the opera manager said.
“It’s important to have events that reach our entire Roaring Fork Valley community, and Spanish-language music is a great way to do that,” Reece said. “It’s something we’re adamant about doing at the festival in general.”
He brought up the Mariachi community celebration and concert that AMFS hosted two weeks ago at the Benedict Music Tent. He said the inaugural event was “a huge success” and hopes for the upcoming Spanish opera to gain similar traction, in terms of community reach and audience diversity.
The Basalt Regional Library hosts many recitals which are part of AMFS seasonal programming. Reece was at the library last week for another opera event and noted that while the room was pretty packed, it was a homogeneous audience.
“I hope that room is full again this Thursday, but full of a very diverse audience, with more Latinx members of our community coming into that venue,” Reece said.
The “Viva el Canto” all Spanish-language recital starts at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday and will be held at the Basalt Regional Library. The AMFS event is free and open to the public.