The inaugural Aspen Middle School “One Acts” play festival will take place tonight and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Black Box Theater.
It’s a notable debut, marking the first production to occur out of the Aspen School District’s new partnership with Theatre Aspen.
Launched at the start of the school year, ASD partnered with Theatre Aspen to implement basic theater course instruction into the classroom for grades 5-12. As part of the arrangement, the professional theater company also will spearhead extracurricular productions, such as the high school’s annual spring musical and the upcoming AMS “One Acts.”
Brittany Welch, director of primary education for Theatre Aspen, teaches the four new theater classes offered this year at the middle school and has been in charge of overseeing the debut fall production.
Welch — who moved to the valley in August for the educator job with Theatre Aspen — said that she and Vanessa Strahan, director of secondary education, aspire to advance the district’s students through a theater curriculum track. By the time the students graduate high school, those interested in pursuing theater at the college level or professionally will have the skill set to do so, she said.
“For middle school, we offer a course for every grade level and it's an introduction to theater,” Welch said. “It includes performance and design, and really, what we’re wanting to do is to be able to scaffold all of our curriculum up into the high school as well.”
The inaugural middle school play festival signifies a leap forward in this larger education initiative, and Welch said the production process has been a great gauge in weighing the interest levels among AMS students when it comes to engaging in theater experiences moving forward.
“Most of these students have never done a production before, and they’ve gotten to dip their toes in and experience a production with some more wiggle room than I think a lot of others when you first start off,” Welch said. “The time commitment can be a lot and these students do so much; so it's been really cool for them to be able to try it and a lot of them say, ‘Yes, this is what I want to do in the future.’”
Auditions for the play festival were open to all AMS students, regardless of whether they’re currently enrolled in an in-school theater course, Welch explained.
She said there are almost 50 kids from grades 5-8 participating in “One Acts,” including the crew members. Welch noted the crew is solely made up of middle school students, from costume designers to prop coordinators and lighting operators.
The festival includes two different plays divided into grade levels. The 5th and 6th grade performers will present “Treasure Island.” “Mmmbeth” will feature 7th and 8th grade students.
Based on the adventure novel by Robert Louis Stevenson and adapted by Todd Espeland, “Treasure Island” follows the journey of an impulsive and adventurous young boy who comes across a treasure map. The play is a coming-of-age story, packed with action and stage combat, and the students have been eager about the chosen show, said Welch, director for “Treasure Island.”
Helping out as the director of “Mmmbeth” is Theatre Aspen Education Coordinator James Early. Written by Allison Williams, “Mmmbeth” is a humorous take on the classic Shakespearean play “MacBeth.”
Welch expressed that for all of the middle school performers involved in this first-time play festival, it’s been a learning opportunity in understanding what the process for a professional production would be like.
“Even if this is a very truncated process, this is the process that a professional production might follow and this is what would be expected of them as performers; we’re holding them to those standards,” Welch said. “They have all had a lot of autonomy in that and been able to find out what works for them and build confidence in themselves going forward.”
From memorization and repetition to exploring character development and learning stage combat, a lot of theatrical technique has been looped into rehearsal time and the production process as a whole, Welch said.
She then emphasized the importance of providing students with the opportunity to foster these skills while in middle school, bringing up Theatre Aspen’s larger education initiative to enrich the community through partnerships, such as the one with the school district.
“My hope is that students who never thought to participate in a theater production start to have a broader sense of what’s available to them,” Welch said. “And our goal with this [ASD] partnership, and with all of our community partnerships as a Theatre Aspen Education team, is to be able to foster that new generation of artists.”
Tickets to the AMS “One Acts” are $10 for adults and $5 for students and teachers. Limited tickets are still available for both performance nights and can be purchased at theatreaspen.org.