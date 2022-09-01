Labor Day weekend is around the corner, which means it’s about time to cue the music.
Returning to Snowmass Town Park from Friday through Sunday is the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience. The traditional three-day music festival has attracted concert-goers of all ages for the past 30 years. And this year, the demand is particularly high.
Reaching its capacity at 10,000 people per day, the event is completely sold out — including all general admission and VIP-Donor passes. Compared to ticket-sale trends over the past five or so years, the 2022 Labor Day Experience saw a much earlier sell-out, marking a “big shift” in the festival’s growth, said JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz.
“Usually, the week of the event you could still get some [tickets], but they’ve been on the secondary market for a while,” Horowitz said. “People are holding onto their tickets this year.”
Even though last year’s JAS Labor Day Experience ended up selling out, there was still the “haze of COVID-19 hanging over,” Horowitz said, an observation which he based on the number of no-shows among ticketbuyers.
“We’re another year removed from the restrictions in the concert industry,” he said. “The whole sense of anticipation feels a notch bigger this year; it’s our first full, free-flowing event since 2019.”
Throughout the festival’s three-decade history, certain years stand out, Horowitz said; 2019 was one of them. He recalled “epic performances” by headliners John Mayer and Sting, matched with perfect weather and enthusiastic crowds.
“Now, I feel this year in some ways has the expectations of being all that and more,” Horowitz said. “To have the chance again to do what we do freely, I’m predicting will give the entire event a little extra energy.”
Among the high-caliber performances this weekend are festival headliners Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton and Stevie Nicks. Opening for Bridges on Friday is St. Paul and The Broken Bones. JAS was able to book the eight-piece soul band last minute after Black Pumas — the group originally slated — announced in mid-August that they were canceling tours for the rest of the year.
Horowitz said JAS was fortunate that St. Paul and The Broken Bones were available, praising the band’s 2017 fest debut as one of those shows where, “everyone on site stopped what they were doing to experience it.”
“They brought the house down, we know it’ll be an incredible performance this time around,” Horowitz said.
Saturday’s lineup features Patrick Droney in the 3 p.m. slot, followed by Zach Bryan, then Stapleton to close out the night. Marc Broussard and Little Big Town take the stage on Sunday, prior to Nicks’ longtime-coming JAS Labor Day performance.
In addition to the mainstage shows, this year’s Labor Day Experience also welcomes three Fort Worth-based music acts — Matthew McNeal, Squeezebox Bandits and Lorena Leigh — to play the festival’s secondary JAS Music Lounge.
The first-time exposure of artists all from Fort Worth came out of Bridges’ deep-rooted relations to the “Cowtown” city in Texas, Horowitz explained. He also mentioned JAS’ first-ever partnership with the hospitality organization, Visit Fort Worth, in presenting this year’s festival.
JAS’ early sell-out has spurred even more music-filled opportunities to play out this weekend. Under the high-demand circumstances, JAS and Belly Up have formalized their collaboration, labeling Belly Up’s Labor Day weekend concerts — which tend to have later showtimes in consideration of the festival — under the official name of “JAS After Dark.”
Michael Goldberg, founding owner of Belly Up, said his music venue always takes into account the showtimes and types of acts lined up for JAS Labor Day Experience each year when booking talent for the club on the busy weekend.
He went on to explain how there was a desire on both JAS and Belly Up’s parts to acknowledge this year’s supply-and-demand dynamic in leading up to the music-packed weekend.
“[JAS] was an early sell-out for their festival; it was very clear that the demand was greater this year,” Goldberg said. “If the demand exceeds the supply, why not give people the opportunity to see more music?”
For the first time in many years, JAS and Belly Up were able to collaborate in having one of the festival’s mainstage artists (Zach Bryan) stay to perform an additional show at Belly Up on Sunday night.
Bryan’s show is currently sold out with the option to join a waitlist. However, as of Wednesday, tickets still were available for the other two “JAS After Dark” performances at Belly Up. Kid Laroi is to perform Friday night and Sam Feldt on Saturday — both of which will be very different shows from JAS fest’s overall country, soul and rock lineup.
“It’s an adjunct for people to do after the festival, as opposed to going out to dinner or to a bar,” Goldberg said. “You’re still in the music-listening mode, and even if we’re booking something that has nothing to do with the festival, festival-goers are often still interested in continuing on to the late-night shows.”
Throughout the weekend, with the last festival show of the night typically ending around 9 p.m. or shortly after, Belly Up tries to allocate time for people to get from Snowmass Town Park to its concert venue located in downtown Aspen. Both Goldberg and Horowitz mentioned how this planning is intentional to encourage people to experience all of the music they desire.
Through this collaborative approach, Goldberg said “everyone wins” — from the super music-lovers wanting to see it all, to the local hospitality workers who may not get off in time to attend a JAS festival performance or those who missed the boat on tickets.
Those fortunate enough to have gotten tickets for this year’s Labor Day Experience, however, are likely eager for the music to be cued — Horowitz included.
“There’s a lot of tradition around the festival; it’s got its spot on the calendar that people look forward to,” Horowitz said. “At this point, bring on the fans, bring on the artists, bring on the music.”