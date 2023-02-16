For the first time in a while, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is presenting an exhibition of all printmaking works. Titled “Hot Off the Press,” the show features prints created by renowned artists through the Anderson Ranch Editions program.
Currently on view at the center’s Patton-Malott Gallery, the show opened earlier this month and will remain up through March 10. This Friday, the ranch is hosting an opening reception for “Hot Off the Press” from 5 to 6 p.m. in the gallery space. The event is free and open to the public.
The show is a compilation of prints by 10 different artists. Each featured artist has visited the ranch at some point in the past few years to work in the Patton Print Shop on campus and engage in the printmaking medium.
The prestigious program, called Anderson Ranch Editions, is under the current direction of Master Printer Brian Shure. Shure explained that “Hot Off the Press” is the first Editions showcase to be held at the ranch in the last four or so years.
“This is to sort of show what’s been going on in the program,” Shure said. “It does give a good cross-section of most of the kinds of media that we offer, so there are prints that are screenprinting, etching or intaglio printing, relief and lithography and also stencil printing.”
All of the works on display are available to purchase and some have already been sold, Shure said. He noted that in most of the cases with these prints, they can be made into multiples; though a handful of them are monoprints, he said, which means the image can only be made once.
Shure explained how the Editions program dates back to 1978, when the first print shop was set up on a dirt floor in the basement of where the Anderson Ranch Welcome Center sits today. The director explained how from the start, the program attracted not only printmakers but all kinds of different artists, “who would want to try out their ideas in a different medium,” he said.
“This [program] is pretty unique in terms of print publishing,” Shure said, “because it's been so varied in the way it worked and because it just was and still is, I think, more about artists coming and doing something new than about the very specific and very difficult world of print publication — which is financially fraught.”
Shure is a renowned master printer whose own work is in numerous public and private collections globally. He’s taught at the Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University and Cornell University and has led workshops and classes in studios around the world.
When Shure came on as the Editions director for Anderson Ranch about five years ago, he said he tried to gather as much information from the previous printers. As director, Shure wanted to maintain the ranch’s artist-centered, open approach to the printmaking process.
“And what I've tried to do is work with artists who work in different ways,” Shure said, “and not have a sort of overarching, ‘Anderson Ranch Editions’ style of print or approach to printmaking, but a very open approach to work in whatever way works best for the artists.”
Over the years, Shure has worked with many different artists, including the ones whose prints are now finalized and featured in “Hot Off the Press.”
“In each case, the artist comes with an idea or some ideas and usually, those ideas evolve and the artist gets to a place they've never been before, which is exciting and new for them,” Shure said. “It's all about them and it's about their ideas, and at least in my mind, it's never about the final product — it's about the process that they go through while they're here, which is a process of exploration and of problem solving for them about their imagery and their ideas.”
Artist Elliott Hundley can attest to this creative process, which has taken effect for him under Shure’s direction.
A multi-disciplinary artist based in Los Angeles, Hundley has spent three summers at Anderson Ranch and two of which were residencies in the printmaking program. He said he views his time at Anderson Ranch as being about “exploration rather than production,” noting Shure’s reputation as a printmaker.
“For me, the real gift was collaboration — Brian is a master printer who knows about all the options, materially, that we can make,” Hundley said. “And you know, I'm not so much interested in printmakers as [I am] people who produce artist ideas, but I'm interested in the way a printmaker can generate ideas with me and find new forms or new ways of working.”
Through his collaboration with Shure, Hundley’s been able to discover new ways of working, he said. The artist has brought those methods back with him to his projects and studio in L.A.
Hundley’s prints — of which were created during his time at the ranch — are part of the current Editions show. Other featured artists include: John Buck, Elinor Carucci, Robert Kushner, Steve Locke, Hiroki Morinoue, Shana and Robert ParkeHarrison, Simonette Quamina, Clare Rojas and Tom Sachs.
The “Hot Off the Press” reception will take place on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Patton-Malott Gallery at Anderson Ranch. For more information or to register for the free event, visit andersonranch.org.