Anderson Ranch Arts Center recently announced the launch of a new initiative called Latinx Art Programs.
It’s taking flight this fall with a multifaceted set of offerings, from celebratory events to educational workshops and curriculum development — all of which center around a shared interest in Latino arts and culture.
Courtesy of a significant grant donated by the J. Christopher and Anne N. Reyes Foundation, Anderson Ranch garnered the support to bring Latinx Art Programs to fruition this year. And the cultivation of its programming has been much anticipated, said Peter Waanders, president and CEO of the arts center.
Waanders said the foundation agreed to fund the first three years of programming, with the goal of making it a permanent part of the ranch’s offerings. He explained how the timing of its fall-season launch traces the momentum and focus around National Hispanic Heritage Month, commencing Sept. 15-Oct. 15, as well as the Day of the Dead holiday — which is traditionally celebrated at the start of November.
As part of Latinx Art Programs, the center will host its second annual Hispanic Heritage community celebration on Sept. 17 and will partner with the Basalt Regional Library for a second year of presenting Day of the Dead art activity at the end of October. Both events are free and open to the public.
“We see it as a celebration — one that broadens understanding,” Waanders said. “We’re wanting the ranch to be recognized as a welcoming and inclusive place that allows people creativity, as well as community experiences.”
At the pandemic’s onset, Waanders and his colleagues took the initiative to look at the demographics of the Roaring Fork Valley, deciphering ways the arts center could strengthen its outreach and services to the regional community.
“We looked at our programs that we found to be the most effective and that we thought could be pulled together through a focused experience,” Waanders said. “And we wanted to find ways to connect more directly with the Latino portion of our community, and in a way that was both bilingual and bicultural.”
To help build out an inclusive and accessible program of this nature, the arts center brought on Olivia Martinez in 2021 to serve as the organization’s first-ever Latinx Arts community leader. Martinez also is the children’s program coordinator for Anderson Ranch, and since stepping into this double role, she’s been working to extend the center’s educational outreach in schools throughout the valley.
A large part of this outreach has organically come about through Martinez’ planning for the upcoming Latinx Arts and Education Workshop to be held in October. As part of the center’s new programs, the daylong teacher training workshop will bring together around 25 teachers, administrators and other educational leaders from elementary, middle and high schools from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to work alongside two Latino visiting artists, Rafael Fajardo and Ricky Armendariz. The educators will learn how to apply a custom-built Latinx Art curriculum to their own teaching facilities.
Over the past year, Martinez developed the curriculum, which she said centers around the upbringing, artworks and artistic messaging of Fajardo and Armendariz — both of whom will be working at Anderson Ranch throughout September and October.
“The curriculum was built around highlighting and representing Latinx artists who are not always represented in classrooms,” Martinez said. “Having them work directly with our community and offer something that teachers can walk away with and use in their classrooms is important — this is something we’ve never done before in terms of providing resources to educators.”
Martinez explained how the curriculum could be adopted to fit the needs of all teachers in terms of not only the age group but also the subject matter.
Whether it be educational outreach or cultural gatherings, Martinez expressed her intent to build more accessible and equitable arts programming that continues to address shortcomings in the valley and beyond. The center’s Latinx Art Programs are starting to get to the root of that, Martinez said.
“Overall, I hope the new programs are a continued opportunity for engaged dialogue, not only through the arts, but the messaging of the arts — what the art holds,” Martinez said. “And I hope we strengthen the ranch’s relationship with our Latinx community and encourage our non-Hispanic residents to really engage with these events.”
