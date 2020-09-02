As art organizations continue to evolve in the era of COVID-19, Anderson Ranch this fall is engaging with the local community in a number of new ways.
Most notably, the 54-year-old arts institution shared last week a debut program that provides local artists with a studio space and staff support to work on independent projects.
“This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often. We’ve never offered it before,” Katherine Roberts, Anderson Ranch director of marketing and communications, said Tuesday.
Formally called the Facilitated Studio Practice, in essence the program is a less extensive, localized version of the ranch’s longstanding artists-in-residence program. That more than 30-year-old program, which brings artists from all over to Snowmass Village, was canceled for this fall due to the novel coronavirus.
As a multi-disciplinary arts center, Anderson Ranch boasts 11 studios — four ceramic, four painting and drawing, one photography, one sculpture and one printmaking — that will be available to local artists as part of the new program.
Applicants must include their portfolios as part of the selection process. Anderson Ranch staffers will review and accept submissions as they come in, Roberts said.
Since the ranch announced the program on Aug. 26, three local artists have already been accepted.
“People seem really excited about it,” Roberts said.
Starting Sept. 28, Anderson Ranch will host two Facilitated Studio Practice sessions — one that spans two weeks, until Oct. 9, along with a five-week program lasting until Oct. 30.
The two-week session costs $2,000; the five-week session is $4,700.
Roberts said scholarship funds may be made available on a case-by-case basis and suggested those who think they may qualify contact the ranch for more details.
Getting social, at a distance
In addition to its new studio program, the ranch will continue its ramped-up workshop offerings — both online and in-person — from the summer into the fall.
Since this spring, Anderson Ranch has offered more than 500 virtual workshops to 600-plus students, Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders wrote in a letter Tuesday. Roughly 40% of those students received some type of scholarship. On campus, 110 students participated in workshops throughout this summer.
Waanders in his letter links to a 2019 annual report, noting pre-COVID successes while acknowledging the different picture the ranch currently faces.
“Yet, what strikes us most deeply is how much remains the same,” Waanders wrote. “The soul of our organization, and the mission we are committed to advance, are intact. Our work continues to matter.”
While Anderson Ranch’s workshop series would traditionally culminate by late September, the arts center will host another 15 workshops through the end of the year. The workshops have been popular so far — one-day classes like “iPhone Photography” on Sept. 12, for instance, have already sold out.
Also on the calendar this fall, Anderson Ranch is launching its “Social September” series of themed happy hours. The first, from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 10, is Indian-themed. A $50 ticket comes with samplings of classic Indian dishes, a drink voucher and a live performance by a pop-jazz duo. There will also be a cash bar, a tour of the ranch’s “Sculpturally Distant” exhibition and the opportunity to mingle with a few of the artists featured.
On Sept. 17, the theme shifts to Latin street food; on Sept. 24, Oktoberfest will be the focus. A complete menu, more details and registration can be found at andersonranch.org.
After hiring accomplished local chef David Wang this summer in a new, full-time position as director of culinary arts and operations, Anderson Ranch is beefing up its food and beverage offerings. With Wang at the helm, the café is open from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.
Sprawled across its five-acre campus, Anderson Ranch as an arts center is in a unique, yet fortunate, position in that visitors are able to naturally social distance.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep people engaged with the ranch,” Roberts said.