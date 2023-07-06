Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s annual Summer Series lecture program returns this week and will run through early August, with a lineup of internationally acclaimed artists coming to its Snowmass campus to engage with the community.
Over the course of the five-week program, the ranch hosts an event each week with a different participating artist in conversation with select curators and creators. These discussions, which flow in both lecture and Q&A formats, are free and open to the public.
The series kicks off today with abstract painter Rebecca Morris in conversation with curator Jenelle Porter. The event is taking place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the ranch.
Next week’s conversation, on Wednesday (July 12) at 11:30 a.m., will feature Christian Marclay, who is the Anderson Ranch 2023 International Artist Honoree.
The series will continue with artists Mickalene Thomas on July 20, Paul Pfeiffer on July 27 and Julia Phillips on Aug. 3.
Organized by Anderson Ranch Curator-in-Residence Douglas Fogle — an independent curator and writer based in Los Angeles who was first brought on by the ranch to run the Summer Series last year — this year once again represents a diverse group of artists working across a range of artistic mediums and styles.
Fogle said he takes a very deliberate approach to curating the series, with his main intention being to offer a diversity of perspectives, in terms of the media in which the artists work, where they’re at currently in their careers and where they are coming from — both regionally and from an ethnicity standpoint, he said.
“Each artist is so different and coming from a different place, and the questions that each of them raises — you know, whether it’s the medium itself or more global issues that their work, either addresses or cuts across — those will come out,” Fogle said. “So during the course of the summer, we'll have discussions about lots of different things, and it’s my job to really help the audience get an introduction to these artists.”
While there isn’t an overarching theme to the series, Fogle said that the topics for each of the conversations will be specific to the individual artist and their practice. He said this allows for audiences to really learn from the participating artist and leave with fresh perspectives and insight on their work, processes and medium.
“My role as a curator is to facilitate the vision and the voice of the artists getting to the public and to step back and let that happen,” Fogle said. “The wonder of what these people do is really incredible, and even with a talk — you know, the work can come alive in a way, more than just simply looking at it at a museum — but to hear the artists talk about the work really is inspiring, and I think that's the goal of this series.”
In today’s discussion, for instance, with Morris — who is a painter deeply committed to abstraction — Fogle said that she can very much speak to the historic practice of painting and the continuing relevance of abstraction within the medium.
Born in Honolulu, Hawai’i, and now based in L.A., Morris has been exploring the visual language of abstract painting since the early 1990s. Her work has been featured in numerous shows at institutions around the world, and she was recently the subject of a solo exhibition, which examines the past 21 years of her practice, at the Institute of Contemporary Art in L.A. The solo show is now traveling to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, set to open this coming fall.
Morris is often recognized for her casualist compositions using grid-like structures and working across ambitious large-scale canvases. Her work has been described as embodying a feeling of the contemporary world while referring back to the very foundations of modernist abstraction.
“She’s a painter who is unapologetically looking at the history of abstraction and trying to kind of update it and mess with it and play with it, but taking it very seriously as a way of addressing the world through abstraction,” Fogle said.
Following Morris in the Summer Series lineup next week is Christian Marclay, who will be in conversation with Fogle. As a visual artist and composer, Marclay has long explored the connections between vision and sound, creating works in which these two sensibilities enrich and challenge one another.
Marclay’s background is rooted in the experimental sound and DJ culture of New York’s underground music scene in the 1970s and early ’80s. He went on to become more of a visual artist, utilizing sound and film technologies as resources and representations in his artwork, and garnered international acclaim at the 2011 Venice Biennale for his masterpiece video work, “The Clock” — for which he received the Golden Lion award.
“‘The Clock,’ you know, it's one of those works in the postwar period and contemporary art that kind of changed everything,” Fogle said. “It is a 24-hour work that literally operates as a clock to the minute of your watch, with collaged clips from the history of cinema that match up to the exact minute of the time you're experiencing it.”
Fogle noted how one of the other participating artists in the series, Paul Pfeiffer — whom he’ll be in conversation with on July 27 — also works in the realm of video technology, or “video sculptures.”
Similar to Marclay, Pfeiffer often manipulates popular media, images and cinema through laborious editing techniques, reformatting footage from Hollywood films or sporting events to capture stars and public figures in moments of extreme emotion. His works are in the permanent collections of institutions, such as the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, among others internationally.
“Paul Pfeiffer comes out of a media-collage kind of environment too, in terms of his earliest work in the ’90s when he was looking at depictions of sporting events and sort of interrogating race masculinity and whatnot by appropriating and re-collaging these images onto video,” Fogle said. “So, you know, he and [Marclay] could probably have amazing conversations about the history of cinema and the way in which it works.”
For the week between Marclay and Pfeiffer’s talks, on July 20, is mixed-media artist Mickalene Thomas. Thomas works in a vast range of artistries and is perhaps best known for her elaborate paintings composed of rhinestones, acrylic and enamel.
Described as one of the most influential artists of today, Thomas explores and dissects the complexities of sexuality and Black and female identity, especially within the Western canon, and “messes with the boundaries of media,” Fogle said.
For her talk, Thomas will be in conversation with Jasmine Wahi, who is the founder and co-director of Project for Empty Space, a femme-powered, multifaceted arts organization in New Jersey and New York.
Closing out the series on Aug. 3 is Julia Phillips. Phillips was born in Hamburg, Germany, and now lives and works between Chicago and Berlin. She uses sculptural and ceramic forms to create objects and scenes that are intimately connected to the human body, often analyzing the social and psychological aspects of power relations, Fogle said.
Phillips’ first public artwork commission — an interactive multimedia installation, titled “Observer, Observed” — is on-view on the High Line in New York City through August. She will be in conversation with Fogle for her talk at Anderson Ranch.
Fogle said that the Anderson Ranch Summer Series differs from other artist talks that take place at galleries in big cities due to the creative, lax environment that the ranch offers and also how the incoming artists typically get to settle in and stay on campus for longer than just the day of their talk.
“One of the great legacies of Anderson Ranch is having these long-term relationships that they establish in different ways with artists coming in at different parts of their career,” Fogle said. “And with this series being the most public element of the ranch’s summer programming, I think it’s a great thing for the public to get to come and be in the room with these artists, hear them speak and ask them questions.
“And because the artists are here for longer than just a day,” Fogle continued, “I think they’re more relaxed and more receptive, you know, it’s just such a creative, supportive and interesting place to be and come and have a conversation.”
The Summer Series is free and open to the public, with registration encouraged. For more information or to register for an event, visit andersonranch.org.