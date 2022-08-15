The annual “10x10 Name Unseen Silent Auction” is up and running at the Art Base in Basalt. Featuring works by 128 Roaring Fork Valley artists, this year’s silent auction show is on view to the general public through Friday; online bidding will remain open up until the Art Base’s fundraising party on Saturday evening.
Ticket holders for the party will have the last opportunity to view the auction works in person at the Art Base from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Festivities will then continue at Lions Park from 7 to 9 p.m. with a catered dinner, a program on the Art Base’s educational offerings and a paddle raise. Additionally, there will also be a presentation of the Melva Bucksbaum Dedication to the Arts Award — this year’s recipient of the award is local artist and teacher Teresa Booth Brown, the first honoree since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
This marks the eighth year of the Art Base putting on its annual fundraising show in a silent auction format. Meaning, the participating artists donate their 10x10 artworks anonymously. It’s an important aspect of the event: bidders do not know the name of the artist whose work they may be bidding on.
The removal of a name label allows for a different kind of viewing experience, in which the viewer is left to engage with the art itself — rather than consciously or even subconsciously being inclined toward choosing a work because it’s associated with a particular artist.
Art Base Executive Director Skye Skinner touched on this anonymity concept in a prepared statement, writing that “the name ‘Unseen’ is an important element.”
“It inspires viewers and bidders to select art for art’s sake,” Skinner said. “To choose art that stands on its own, rather than because it’s associated with a particular artist.”
The Art Base’s “Name Unseen” silent auction has become a community tradition over the years. Many community members come and see the exhibition and try to guess the artists behind the works. Lots of guessing-game chatter occurred during the public opening reception for the auction show, which was held on Aug. 5 at the gallery.
Many of the artists will in turn try to create pieces for the auction that fall outside of their more typical or recognizable practices. Other artists will make a piece that does align within their known style and technique, taking the opportunity to advance their own work and see how bidders respond to it without a name attached.
In speaking to one of this year’s participating artists — whose name cannot be disclosed due to the nature of the silent auction — she explained how people approach their artwork for the silent auction in all sorts of ways. No matter, she said that every single one of the artists who submitted work is doing so for the right reasons.
“This is a really important period of time for the Art Base,” she said. “What I want to feel good about is just that it was a successful community project and that people go see the show or look at it online and bid things up.”
The artist mentioned that this is her second year donating a piece for the silent auction, and having seen and experienced the shows in years prior to her participation, she finds it to be an intriguing and engaging way to conduct an auction all around — from the perspective of a community member viewing the diverse sea of works hung along the Art Base walls, to that of an artist creating the work to be experienced anonymously.
“I think it’s very unusual to do an auction like this as part of their biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “But I think when you have something like this — where you don’t have a name and don’t have to read the label — you’re focused on the art, you know, you can just feel it. You can just let it seep over you and really experience each piece.”
She brought up how there’s a historic precedent for anonymous work and no-name labels in the art world at-large, and she praised the Art Base’s execution of this concept as “accessible, interesting, intimate and playful.”
“Each person who comes in to see the artworks is sort of the authority — it’s not like they know who the artist is or it’s not like somebody can point to a piece and say, ‘Oh, that person’s a great artist,’” she said. “You know, they’re making up their own minds about who’s great to them or what stands out to them, and I like that democratic aspect to it.”
The “10x10 Name Unseen Silent Auction” show is available to view at the Art Base through Friday, leading up to the final private viewing event on Saturday. Unlike previous years, the pre-party cocktail reception at the gallery is not open to the public and is for event ticket holders only. The silent auction will then close for online bidding at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. To browse and bid on the 10x10 works or to purchase tickets to the annual fundraising party, visit theartbase.org.